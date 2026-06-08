Former Chicago Bulls player and broadcaster Stacey King has died at the age of 59. The Bulls announced his passing on Sunday, 7 June.

Over the course of a basketball career that spanned more than three decades, King made his mark as a player, coach, and sports commentator. From his championship years on the court to his later success in the broadcast booth, King remained a beloved figure among fans.

Who Was Stacey King? Career, Net Worth, and Legacy

Born on 29 January 1967 in Lawton, Oklahoma, King became one of the most recognisable figures of the Chicago Bulls.

King played eight seasons in the NBA from 1989 to 1997. His journey began when the Bulls selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft. He spent five seasons with the Bulls and concluded his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, and Boston Celtics.

Across 438 regular-season games, the three-time NBA champion averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game. Following his professional playing career, King served as a coach in the Continental Basketball Association (CBA) before he joined the Bulls' broadcast team.

We are devastated by the passing of 3x NBA Champion and beloved broadcaster Stacey King. pic.twitter.com/NSyeopd880 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 7, 2026

Although King enjoyed success as a player, many fans came to know him through his broadcasting career, where he spent almost two decades calling games. He was known for his energetic style, and some of his popular phrases were 'Sriracha!' and 'Gimme the hot sauce!'

Although King's net worth isn't publicly known, various celebrity finance and sports contract websites have estimated it to be between $3 million and $5 million (approximately between £2.2 million and £3.7 million).

Stacey King's Cause of Death

According to David Kaplan of ESPN Chicago, King died after a fall at his home.

'Absolutely devastated to hear that Stacey King has passed away at the age of 59 after a fall at his home. He made watching the Bulls, no matter good season or bad so much fun. God bless you, my friend. RIP,' Kaplan wrote on X.

Absolutely devastated to hear that Stacey King has passed away at the age of 59 after a fall at his home. He made watching the Bulls, no matter good season or bad so much fun. God bless you, my friend. RIP. 😢💔 — David Kaplan (@thekapman) June 7, 2026

In a statement, Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said, 'Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization's history. His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades – first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans. We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor, and passion he brought to our organization, our broadcasts, and our fans every day. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.'

Additionally, Michael Reinsdorf, Bulls president and CEO, said, 'Stacey loved being a Bull. You could feel it in everything he did - the way he played, the way he called games, and the way he connected with our fans. He had a unique gift for bringing people together and making every game feel personal. Whether it was through a broadcast, a conversation, or a photo with a fan, Stacey made people feel seen and valued. We were fortunate to know him not only as a player and broadcaster, but as a friend. Stacey genuinely cared about people, and he made our organization better. We will miss him dearly, and his impact, memory and legacy will remain a part of the Chicago Bulls forever.'

King is survived by his wife, Debi, and four sons, Erick, Garrett, Brandon and Mason.