A new rumour surrounding The Batman: Part II has challenged months of speculation about Sebastian Stan's role in the highly anticipated sequel. According to industry insider Jeff Sneider, Stan is reportedly set to play serial killer Victor Zsasz rather than Harvey Dent, the Gotham district attorney many fans had assumed he would portray.

The claim comes after comments from Stan appeared to fuel theories that he had been cast as Dent, who later becomes the villain Two-Face. Sneider also alleged that Brian Tyree Henry will play Harvey Dent in the film, though neither Warner Bros. nor director Matt Reeves has officially confirmed the reported casting details.

Sebastian Stan Reportedly Playing Victor Zsasz

Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider recently claimed that Stan is playing the serial killer Victor Zsasz, not Harvey Dent.

In the DC comics, Victor Zsasz leaves his victims' corpses in lifelike poses. The serial killer also carves a tally mark on himself for each kill. Zsasz has appeared in the TV series Gotham, played by Anthony Carrigan, and in the 2020 film Birds of Prey, played by Chris Messina.

According to Sneider, Harvey Dent will still appear in the sequel, but Brian Tyree Henry will be playing the character, not Stan.

Stan already started training for his Batman role and recently shared that the project will be 'a challenge, like everything else.'

'I feel like it's a really ambitious movie and I think if we do it all right — and obviously I'm so excited about Matt Reeves [directing] because he's been one of my favorites for a long, long time — I really think it's going to blow people away. It's going to surprise a lot of people, I think, too,' Stan told Deadline.

What We Know So Far About 'The Batman Part 2'

The Batman Part II will be the third instalment in a shared universe called the 'Batman Epic Crime Saga', following the HBO series The Penguin starring Colin Farrell.

Farrell is set to be reprising his role as Oz Cobb/The Penguin in the sequel, although he recently revealed that he will only be appearing in two scenes. The actor told ScreenRant that he read the sequel's entire script, which he described as 'dark,' 'terrifying,' 'psychologically weighty,' and 'nuanced.'

Director Matt Reeves also recently shared a look at the very first shot of the sequel, featuring an image with a blurry background showing what appears to be a person's body lying on a table.

Additionally, Robert Pattinson said the sequel will be 'a really different type of Batman movie.'

'The script is so good. It's kinda crazy, because the first one was a little bit of a different type of Batman movie, and this is a really different type of Batman movie. Hopefully, people will be really pleasantly surprised by it,' the actor said.

Alongside Pattinson, Farrell, and Stan, The Batman: Part II stars Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, Gil Perez-Abraham, Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry.

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on 1 October 2027.