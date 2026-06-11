Patrick Bruel, one of France's most recognisable singers and actors, is at the centre of a widening criminal investigation involving allegations of rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and harassment spanning nearly three decades.

The 67-year-old entertainer, whose career has made him a household name across the French-speaking world, was taken into police custody for questioning on 8 June as prosecutors examined complaints linked to multiple women.

They have since requested that he be formally charged and placed in pre-trial detention in connection with several allegations dating from 2010 to 2019.

From 'Bruelmania' to French Cultural Icon

Born Patrick Maurice Benguigui in Tlemcen, Algeria, in 1959, Bruel moved to France with his mother following Algerian independence. He first found success as an actor before becoming one of France's biggest music stars during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

His breakthrough album Alors Regarde became one of the best-selling French-language records of its era, driven by hits such as Casser la Voix. The singer's immense popularity sparked what French media dubbed 'Bruelmania,' with thousands of young fans attending concerts and following his career.

Over the following decades, Bruel remained a major figure in French entertainment. He released multiple successful albums, appeared in dozens of films and television productions, and earned acclaim for performances in projects including Un secret and Le Prénom.

Outside entertainment, he also gained recognition as a professional poker player, winning a World Series of Poker title in 1998. His public image was largely built around his status as a charismatic performer and one of France's most enduring celebrities.

Allegations Expanded After Media Investigation

The current case gained momentum after investigative outlet Mediapart published allegations from several women in March 2026.

What began with a small number of testimonies has since expanded significantly. According to French media reports, around 30 women have come forward publicly or privately with claims of sexual misconduct, while multiple formal complaints have been filed with authorities.

Investigators are reportedly examining allegations involving 13 women. The accusations cover incidents that allegedly occurred between 1991 and 2019 and include claims of rape, attempted rape, sexual assault, and harassment.

Among the women who have spoken publicly is television presenter Flavie Flament, who alleges she was raped by Bruel in 1991 when she was 16 years old. Other complaints involve alleged incidents said to have taken place in locations including Acapulco, Dinard and several venues in France and Belgium.

On 8 June, Bruel was questioned by investigators regarding several allegations, including claims linked to incidents in 1997, 2000 and 2001.

Investigation Continues as Career Faces Fallout

The allegations have already had a significant impact on Bruel's professional activities.

In May, he cancelled his entire summer tour schedule, including performances in Paris and several festival appearances. Some planned Canadian concerts were also withdrawn amid growing public pressure and calls for organisers to reconsider hosting the singer.

The case has become one of the most discussed stories in France's ongoing conversation about sexual violence and accountability in the entertainment industry.

According to reports, commentators have linked the investigation to broader debates surrounding the country's #MeToo movement, while others have emphasised the importance of preserving the presumption of innocence during legal proceedings.

French prosecutors announced this week that they are seeking formal charges connected to several allegations. Judges are now expected to determine the next procedural steps while investigations continue in both France and Belgium.