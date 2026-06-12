A massive fire tore through a major medical products distribution centre in Tracy, California, leaving a vast warehouse complex in ruins and sending towering clouds of black smoke high into the sky.

The blaze broke out at a distribution facility operated by Medline Industries, a company that describes itself as the largest provider of medical-surgical products in the United States. Firefighters arrived shortly after 1 p.m. and found flames already racing across the roof of the enormous building.

The scale of the incident quickly became apparent. The facility covers roughly one million square feet (almost 92,903 square metres) making it one of the largest healthcare supply warehouses in the country. Nearby businesses, including adjacent warehouse operations linked to FedEx and Amazon, were evacuated as emergency crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading.

Firefighters Face Extraordinary Conditions As Flames Spread

According to fire officials, crews initially attempted to attack the fire from inside the structure. However, the rapidly advancing flames, combined with difficult weather conditions, forced firefighters to abandon those efforts.

South San Joaquin County Fire Authority Chief Randall Bradley said strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity created a dangerous environment. He described the warehouse fire as one of the most unusual incidents of its kind, suggesting that only a handful of fires of this scale have occurred in the nation's history.

Complicating matters further, officials reported that sprinklers inside the facility were not operating during the emergency. Bradley also revealed that hydrants connected to the site's private water system lacked pressure, significantly affecting firefighting operations.

Embers carried by the wind sparked several smaller fires nearby, requiring additional crews to respond across the surrounding area.

Questions Over Supply Impact And Cause of the Fire

Despite the dramatic scenes, authorities said there were no reports of injuries. Around 120 employees were believed to be inside the facility when the fire began, while approximately 900 people work at the site overall. Officials confirmed that all workers and on-site personnel were safely accounted for.

The destruction raises questions about possible disruptions to healthcare supply chains. Medline distributes hundreds of thousands of medical products and supplies hospitals, healthcare systems and government agencies across the United States.

The company operates dozens of distribution centres and manufacturing facilities worldwide, but the loss of such a major warehouse is expected to attract close attention from healthcare providers.

Medline Industries is a global manufacturer and distributor, supplying over 300,000 medical, surgical, and personal care products. They supply hospitals, clinics, and consumers with everything from advanced wound care and exam equipment to basic daily living aids.

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Investigators are now working to determine exactly how the blaze started. Preliminary information suggests the fire may have originated on the roof before rapidly spreading across the building.

Crews are expected to remain at the site for days as they continue extinguishing hotspots and assessing the damage. For Medline, which recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, the fire represents one of the most significant setbacks in the company's history.

For residents of Tracy, meanwhile, the sight of flames consuming one of the region's largest industrial facilities is unlikely to be forgotten anytime soon.