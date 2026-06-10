The 2026 FIFA World Cup launch has faced growing scrutiny as travel restrictions, visa denials, and political tensions affect players, officials, and supporters from multiple nations.

While the tournament is set to proceed across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, immigration rules and security vetting processes in the US have already created significant complications for participating teams. Reports indicate that referees, federation staff and supporters from several countries have faced delays, rejections or outright entry refusals in the run-up to the competition.

Among the most high-profile cases is that of Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was denied entry into the United States despite being selected to officiate at the tournament. US authorities cited security vetting concerns, while critics warned the decision could set a precedent for politically influenced exclusions from global sport.

Other officials linked to Iran have also reportedly been refused visas, with some staff forced to remain in Mexico while awaiting clearance to enter the United States.

Visa Denials and Security Vetting Spark Diplomatic Friction

The United States has implemented some of the strictest entry requirements in recent World Cup history, with broader travel restrictions affecting nationals from multiple countries involved in the tournament.

Iran, in particular, has become a focal point of the controversy. While all of its players have reportedly been granted visas to compete, several members of staff and administrative personnel were initially denied entry or faced prolonged delays in processing.

Iranian football authorities have accused the US of 'discriminatory treatment', arguing that the restrictions undermine the neutrality of international sport.

In response, US officials have defended the vetting process as a necessary security measure, stating that entry approvals will not be granted to individuals deemed to pose potential risks, while maintaining that participating athletes themselves are exempt from broader restrictions.

The situation has created a logistical split for some teams, with Iran reportedly relocating its base to Mexico while only travelling into the US for matches.

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Fans Face Barriers Amid Broader Travel Restrictions

Beyond players and officials, supporters from several countries are also facing difficulties attending matches in the United States.

Reports suggest that fans from nations subject to US travel restrictions will be unable to obtain visas unless they already hold residency or dual nationality in eligible countries.

In some cases, ticket allocations have already been disrupted. Iranian supporters, for example, have reportedly had parts of their ticket quota withdrawn due to financial and sanctions-related complications, leaving thousands of fans unable to access official allocations.

The developments have raised concerns within FIFA about accessibility, with officials previously stating that special exemptions and simplified travel processes were intended to ensure smooth entry for fans during the tournament.

Middle East Tensions Add to Tournament Pressure

The backdrop to these disputes is a wider climate of geopolitical tension, including ongoing instability in the Middle East and strained diplomatic relations between the United States and several participating nations.

Analysts have warned that overlapping security policies, sanctions regimes and immigration controls risk turning what is traditionally a global sporting celebration into a politically charged logistical challenge.

The situation has been further complicated by recent global health security concerns, with US authorities also considering additional screening measures for travellers from affected regions in response to disease outbreaks abroad.

While organisers insist the tournament will proceed as planned, the combination of visa restrictions, security vetting, and diplomatic friction has already reshaped expectations around attendance and participation.

FIFA Under Pressure to Maintain Neutrality

FIFA now faces growing pressure to ensure that sporting participation is not undermined by host nation policy decisions.

Critics argue that the governing body must do more to protect officials and teams from political interference, particularly as travel restrictions appear to be influencing who can fully participate in the event beyond the pitch.

With kick-off underway, attention is increasingly shifting away from the football itself and towards the administrative and diplomatic hurdles surrounding it, raising questions over whether the World Cup can fully maintain its global and inclusive identity under tightening border regimes.