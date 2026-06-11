With the FIFA World Cup 2026 set to begin on home soil, expectations surrounding the Mexico national football team continue to grow. Mexico opens the tournament against South Africa in Group A, carrying both the advantage and pressure that come with being one of the host nations.

Recent results have only strengthened confidence around Javier Aguirre's side. Mexico heads into the tournament on an eight-match unbeaten run, and players have openly discussed the ambition of topping the group and delivering a memorable campaign in front of home supporters.

Which Mexico National Football Team Players Could Feature at FIFA World Cup 2026?

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Mexico's squad blends experienced international figures with emerging young talent. Based on the current national team setup, key players could include goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, defenders Johan Vázquez, César Montes, Jesús Gallardo and Mateo Chávez, midfielders Edson Álvarez, Luis Chávez, Marcel Ruiz and Erik Lira, and forwards Raúl Jiménez, Santiago Giménez, Alexis Vega and Julián Quiñones.

Ochoa remains one of the team's most recognisable figures and brings extensive World Cup experience. Álvarez continues to serve as one of Mexico's most influential midfield leaders, while Jiménez and Giménez provide attacking quality and goal threat.

Among the younger names, Chávez has emerged as one of the squad's promising defenders after securing a move to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar. Teenage midfielder Gilberto Mora has also attracted attention as one of the country's brightest prospects.

Many observers expect Álvarez, Giménez and Jiménez to play crucial roles if Mexico are to progress deep into the competition. Their combination of leadership, international experience and attacking output could prove decisive during the group stage and beyond. Here's the full list of the Mexico national team squad.

Three points. One team. Millions of Incondicionales. 👊🇲🇽



A strong start to the group stage, playing with pride and feeling your support every minute.



¡Vamooos!#SomosMéxico pic.twitter.com/xkykNPzajW — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) June 11, 2026

Why Mexico National Football Team Are Considered Group a Favourites

Mexico are in Group A as one of the tournament hosts, a factor that has contributed to their status as favourites. Alongside home support, the team's recent form has strengthened confidence ahead of matches against South Africa, South Korea and Czechia.

Chávez acknowledged those expectations while discussing Mexico's objectives for the tournament.

'[We want to] make history. That's the goal [winning the group],' Chávez said on Tuesday, per ESPN. 'That's the number one objective: winning the group. We're favorites against South Africa because we're playing at home.'

The defender added that manager Javier Aguirre has repeatedly reminded players about the challenges that accompany favourite status.

'Javier [Aguirre] mentioned it, that in these types of situations you have to know how to play with [the pressures]. Since the Gold Cup, he told us that everyone says we are the favorites,' Chávez said on Tuesday.

However, not everyone within the squad is focused on labels. Defender Johan Vázquez urged caution ahead of the opening match, emphasising respect for South Africa and the need to approach the tournament one game at a time.

How Mexico's FIFA World Cup 2026 Preparations Have Built Momentum

Mexico's preparations have generated optimism among supporters and analysts alike. The national team enters the tournament with momentum following a successful run of results and the confidence gained from winning the 2025 Gold Cup.

While expectations remain high, Aguirre's squad faces the challenge of converting potential into results on football's biggest stage. For a country hosting the World Cup, winning Group A would represent an important first step towards achieving the broader objective of making history.

Mexico's blend of experienced veterans and emerging stars has helped create a well-balanced squad ahead of the tournament. However, the team remains 15th among the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup 2026 at odds of 66/1 despite the advantage of playing on home soil. While experienced players such as Raúl Jiménez and Edson Álvarez, combined with a favourable group draw, could help Mexico make a deep run, bookmakers still view them as outside contenders rather than genuine title favourites.