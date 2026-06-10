Former DeRidder Mayor Misty Roberts has been found guilty of sex-related offences involving a minor, according to WAFB and court records. She now faces up to 17 years in prison, with formal sentencing expected in the coming weeks, according to reports.

Roberts, who previously served as mayor of DeRidder, Louisiana, was convicted in connection with allegations involving a teenage boy during a 2024 house party. The case drew significant public attention due to her position as an elected official at the time of the alleged incident and the seriousness of the charges presented in court.

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Jury Returns Guilty Verdict

A Louisiana jury found Roberts guilty of charges including carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a minor, according to court proceedings. The verdict followed a trial in which prosecutors presented testimony from witnesses and individuals connected to the case.

Prosecutors alleged that Roberts engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a 16-year-old boy during an alcohol-involved gathering. The defense disputed aspects of the testimony and challenged the interpretation of events, but the jury ultimately returned a guilty verdict after deliberation.

Alleged Incident at 2024 Gathering

The case centers on a July 2024 house party reportedly held at Roberts' residence. The event allegedly involved alcohol consumption and the presence of multiple attendees, including minors.

According to testimony presented in court, the alleged victim was 16 years old at the time. Prosecutors used witness accounts to establish a timeline of events connected to the incident.

Charges Carry Potential 17-Year Sentence

Roberts was convicted under Louisiana laws that carry significant penalties. Carnal knowledge of a juvenile carries up to 10 years in prison, while indecent behavior with a minor carries up to 7 years, potentially resulting in a combined maximum sentence of 17 years if served consecutively, according to legal statutes cited in court reporting.

Sentencing decisions will be determined by the presiding judge, who may weigh aggravating and mitigating factors presented by both prosecution and defense.

Emotional Testimony and Sentencing Remarks

During sentencing proceedings, the victim's mother delivered emotional remarks addressing the broader impact of the case, according to the New York Post.

'Danger doesn't always look like danger. Danger doesn't always look like a man with candy or a puppy in a van or strangers we tell our kids to beware of,' the mother told Misty Roberts during the sentencing hearing, according to the New York Post. 'This predator has hair extensions, high heels, Botox and other augmentations,' she added, reportedly choking back tears.

The remarks were made as part of victim-impact statements presented in court, where family members described the emotional toll of the case and its effect on the victim and relatives.

Public Reaction and Legal Aftermath

The case has drawn widespread attention due to Roberts' former role as a public official, with a comment on a social media platform describing the situation as 'what a shame.' She resigned from her position as mayor after the allegations surfaced, and the case proceeded through the criminal justice system over several months.

Court proceedings included testimony from witnesses and emotional statements related to the impact of the case. Community members and the victim's family were also present during portions of the trial.

Sentencing Pending in Louisiana Court

Roberts remains in custody or under court supervision pending formal sentencing. Prosecutors have indicated they will seek a substantial prison term based on the severity of the conviction.

The final sentencing outcome will be determined by the court, with a decision expected in the coming weeks.