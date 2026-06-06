Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been praised by chef José Andrés for quietly helping people in crisis, with the humanitarian saying the couple often reach out as disasters unfold and ask what they can do. Speaking to People in comments published on Friday, Andrés said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are active behind the scenes, even when 'nobody finds out.'

Andrés and the couple have long been linked through philanthropy as well as friendship. His World Central Kitchen was the first partner of Archewell Philanthropies after Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020, and the relationship has since stretched from relief work to more personal moments, including time in the kitchen.

The Quiet Work Behind the Scenes

Andrés told the magazine that Harry and Meghan often contact him or others directly when crises break, asking, 'What can we do here and can we help you?' That, at least, is the picture he painted, not a public relations flourish, not a staged charity post, but private messages and calls as disasters are still unfolding.

The chef, whose World Central Kitchen has become one of the best-known emergency food operations in the world, said the couple do not behave as if service is something they have to perform. 'They are always caring about all the things happening in the world,' he said, adding that they do it 'because they care.'

'Nobody finds out about those moments and they do it often, all the time,' he said. In an age when celebrity charity can arrive wrapped in a camera crew, that idea still matters. There is something almost old-fashioned about the notion of wealthy public figures showing up without turning the act into a brand exercise. Andrés plainly thinks the Sussexes have managed that balancing act better than most.

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A Friendship Built on Food

The friendship between Andrés and the Sussexes is not new, and it is not purely transactional. World Central Kitchen became the first philanthropic partner of Archewell, and the relationship has continued through multiple relief efforts, including work connected to California wildfire response and food aid projects abroad.

Andrés also spoke about the more ordinary side of knowing them, which is where the story feels most human. When they talk, he said, the conversation is not some ceremonial exchange about global responsibility. It is about 'life, family, good times, new dish, new restaurant.' That is familiar enough to be disarming. Public lives are often packaged as unrelentingly extraordinary.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pal unpacks how they act behind the scenes: ‘Nobody finds out’ https://t.co/HPpzePwebH pic.twitter.com/NowbomUVGA — Page Six (@PageSix) June 5, 2026

He went further, describing the Sussexes' kitchen as a kind of family crossroads. 'They made their kitchen the meeting place like every other family,' Andrés said, adding that he likes the way Meghan interacts with her children and food.

Their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, were also mentioned in the account, which framed home life less as a palace echo and more as a practical, busy household.

Public Service

Andrés also brought up Harry's trip to Ukraine in April, saying the Duke of Sussex was using his profile to draw attention to people supporting the injured and war veterans. 'Not a lot of people do that,' he said. Harry's Ukraine visit has been reported separately as a trip to Kyiv focused on supporting wounded military personnel and the organisations working with them.

Whatever one thinks of the Sussex brand, the evidence cited by Andrés points in the same direction, a pair of high-profile figures who still spend time and money on causes that do not always generate headlines in the moment. Andrés, for his part, seems unconcerned with polish. He sounded more like a friend than a witness, which may be why the comments land with more force than a scripted tribute ever could.

The story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at least in Andrés' version of it, is not about grand declarations. It is about calls made late, help offered early, and a private instinct for service that the public only occasionally gets to see.