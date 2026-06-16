Nearly nine years after one of Britain's most infamous unsolved cases, police have arrested a 44-year-old millionaire banker on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm in connection with the 2017 Putney Bridge 'Pusher' incident.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrest on 15 June but have not publicly identified the suspect. Media reports describe him as a senior private banker, a former British Army officer and a man with reported links to European royal families, including connections to the House of Windsor. He remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Why This Arrest Has Captured Public Attention

The arrest marks a dramatic breakthrough in a case that baffled investigators for nearly a decade.

On 5 May 2017, a female pedestrian was shoved into the path of an oncoming double-decker bus while walking across Putney Bridge during the morning rush hour. CCTV footage showed a jogger forcefully pushing the woman into the road before continuing his run without stopping.

🇬🇧 Remember the "Putney Pusher," the jogger who shoved a woman into a bus's path and vanished?



Almost 10 years on, police finally have him.



And you won't believe what they found out about the guy... https://t.co/OnVuu9FtRf pic.twitter.com/XoTDAH9vfd — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 16, 2026

The victim narrowly avoided being struck when bus driver Oliver Salbris swerved at the last moment. The woman survived but was reportedly left deeply traumatised by the incident.

Police later released CCTV footage that went viral worldwide, triggering a major manhunt and turning the unidentified runner into one of Britain's most notorious unsolved suspects.

Read more Putney Pusher Suspect Arrested But Unnamed: Why Hasn't His Name Been Released? Putney Pusher Suspect Arrested But Unnamed: Why Hasn't His Name Been Released?

Who Is the Millionaire Banker?

While authorities have not named the man, multiple British outlets report that he is a wealthy City banker who works in private wealth management and advises high-net-worth clients.

Reports describe him as a decorated former British Army officer who served in several conflicts before moving into finance. He was reportedly arrested at his £1.4 million west London home.

Several publications have also reported that the suspect has family connections to European royal dynasties and aristocratic circles. However, police have not publicly confirmed those details, nor have they officially identified the man.

Online speculation has attempted to link the arrest to specific individuals, but no name has been confirmed by investigators.

The 'Putney Pusher' Case That Went Cold

The original investigation became one of the Metropolitan Police's most high-profile unsolved cases.

Detectives reviewed CCTV footage, interviewed witnesses and examined more than 50 potential suspects. At least three men were arrested during the inquiry, including an American investment banker who was quickly cleared after proving he was in California when the incident occurred.

In June 2018, police announced that all reasonable lines of inquiry had been exhausted and formally closed the case without identifying the jogger.

That changed this week when new information reportedly led detectives to reopen the investigation and make an arrest that brought back massive attention to an almost lost investigation.

What's Next for the Case?

For now, the suspect has been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm, but no charges have been announced. However, the Metropolitan Police said enquiries remain ongoing, meaning all the intricate details about the suspect, his identity and whether he has confessed to the crime or will go for trial are yet to be made public.

The development has renewed public interest in a case that remained unsolved for almost nine years and raised fresh questions about what new evidence may have emerged after the investigation was closed in 2018.

For now, police have not disclosed the basis for the arrest, and the suspect remains presumed innocent unless and until charged and convicted in court.