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US Democratic senator, Chris Murphy, has been scathing in his response to President Donald Trump's proposed deal to finally bring the war in the Middle East against Iran to an end.

The congressman dashed any atom of hope or hysteria around President Trump's 90-day draft by not only querying its authenticity but, also describing the war as needless, a humiliation to the United States and a win for Tehran as he believes the Iranians have emerged stronger, in an interview with Christine Amanpour on CNN.

The Iranian war triggered by the US and Israel in February has led to thousands of civilian deaths across Iran while Tehran retaliated with drones and missiles strikes targeting Israel and the gulf states leading to casualties and destruction of infrastructure.

Washington also suffered losses in men, 13 US soldiers dead and destruction of its military bases all across the Middle East. The fallout of the war has not only disrupted global oil supply but, also led to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran.

It has been a circus show for Donald Trump's administration whose handling of the crisis in the gulf has dented US' image on the international space and is also bleeding the world economy- an underwhelming performance that have led to criticisms from his supporters and oppositions like Democratic congressmen, Murphy.

And the Democrat's congressman didn't hold back in his response to the White House's draft deal that's supposedly meant to end the war and reopen the strait. Murphy, stated: 'first of all we have no idea if there is deal pending, Trump signalling there is an agreement.'

'I want the war to end practically on any terms because every single day the war goes on America is humiliated, American consumers are being hammered; peoples' lives are being ruined in the United States, thousands are dying needlessly in the Middle East and Iran is getting stronger.'

He further described the war as 'the most incompetent run war in the modern history of the US', and the deal itself as recycling, 'going back to where we were before the war begin; end our blockade and they earn their blockade.'

The global economy is currently stuttering due to the war and Chris Murphy believes President Donald Trump is to blame for the state of the world's economy, stating that: 'he has made negotiation much harder he has damaged the global economy now as Iran has shown the ability to close the strait of Horrmuz; a strong leverage they have over the US, and lowers the US leverage at the negotiation table.'

Piper Sandler Also Doubts Trump's Iran deal

Meanwhile, American multi-investment bank, Piper Sandler, is also pessimistic about the prospect of Washington securing a deal with Tehran to end the war, predicting that the Hormuz Strait will remain closed and further increase in the price of oil, according to CNBC.

The investment bank also corroborated what Democrats congressman said about Tehran having a stronger leverage than Washington thanks to its control over the Strait of Hormuz.

'Iran's leaders are unwilling to settle for any compromise because they believe they have leverage, reinforcing concerns that the Strait closure could extend for months,' CNBC reports.

Lonely and deserted

The co-ordinated declaration of war on Iran by the United States and Israel which began on the 28th of February this year has fallen short of expectations as Washington have made little or no progress in achieving its set goals for prosecuting the war.

Iran despite intense bombardments from US and Israel still retains 70% of its missile capability, its government still intact despite decapitating its leadership and now controls the Strait of Hormuz-determining what and who goes through it.

It is a war that many believed Washington prosecuted out of choice and not necessity has not only placed Donald Trump's government on the spotlight but, has also led to most of its allies in the West, rivals Russia and China, and Brazil, condemning and distancing themselves from the war.

Spain for example joined Germany, France, UK, Italy adding to the growing numbers of European powers and NATO members to air its displeasure at Donald Trump's unilateral decision to launch a war unprovoked.

Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, distanced Madrid from Trump's call for western forces to join the US to forcefully open the Hormuz Strait insisting that his country is not in support of the war against Iran.

'You can't play Russian roulette with the destiny of millions ... Nobody knows for sure what will happen now,' The Guardian reported.

'Even the objectives of those who launched the first attack are unclear. But we must be prepared, as the proponents say, for the possibility that this will be a long war.'

His position re-echoed the views of German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, French President, Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer whom have all defended their positions to stay out of the war.

Merz, German Chancellor even described the war as humiliating to the US while praising the negotiating skills of the Iranian government, according to Al Jazeera

President Donald Trump's war campaign in Iran doesn't look good on his administration. Three months after his pre-emptive attack on Iran, there has been a decline in his popularity both internationally and domestically.