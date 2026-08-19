Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has revealed he has been diagnosed with brief, temporary and treatable absence seizures after collapsing during a match for the second time in four days.

The 23-year-old Germany international went down shortly after coming on as a substitute during Bayern's 4-2 friendly win at FC Heidenheim on Tuesday. He had also collapsed during Saturday's 3-1 friendly victory over RB Leipzig in Munich, with the two incidents prompting concern over his health.

Musiala said the episodes were caused by a neurological dysfunction and that he was receiving medical treatment and remained optimistic about his recovery. He also said neurological specialists had cleared him to continue playing and that he had taken responsibility for the decision.

Musiala Explains Two Recent Collapses

Musiala appeared dazed after collapsing at Heidenheim and received treatment on the pitch as players from both teams formed a protective circle around him. He was then helped from the field.

The incident followed his collapse during Bayern's friendly against Leipzig four days earlier. Reports from sports outlets said Musiala appeared dazed during that match but was able to leave the field without assistance.

In his statement on Instagram, Musiala explained that he had been diagnosed with brief and temporary absence episodes that were treatable and caused by a neurological dysfunction. He said the condition could account for the incidents in both matches.

Musiala said he understood why the episodes had appeared alarming but that he was receiving medical care and remained positive about his recovery. He said he was in regular contact with neurological specialists and had their approval to continue playing.

The midfielder also said continuing to play was his personal decision and that he wanted to maintain his normal life and pursue his career while working with medical professionals.

Bayern Knew About Musiala's Condition

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said after Tuesday's match that the club was already aware of Musiala's condition before the two incidents. Eberl said Musiala would explain the situation himself after the latest collapse, confirming that the club knew about the matter and was aware of his circumstances.

Musiala's statement subsequently provided the first explanation from the player for the two recent episodes. He also asked for the matter to remain within his close circle, Bayern and the medical specialists involved in his care.

The latest incidents follow a difficult period for Musiala after a serious leg injury last year. He broke his left leg during Bayern's Club World Cup match against Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2025 and missed the first six months of the following season.

He returned to action in the second half of the campaign and later featured for Germany at the 2026 World Cup. Musiala started three of Germany's four matches before the team was eliminated by Paraguay in the round of 32.

Musiala Intends To Continue Playing

His disclosure that neurological specialists had cleared him to play is significant following two collapses in quick succession. However, he did not provide further details about his treatment or explain whether the episodes would affect his availability for Bayern's next fixture.

Bayern are due to face Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup on Saturday, the traditional curtain-raiser for the new domestic season.

Musiala did not confirm whether he would feature in that match. He instead asked supporters to respect his privacy as he continues to work with the club and medical specialists.