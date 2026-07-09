Katie Price's children, Junior and Princess Andre, whom she shares with ex-husband and pop star Peter Andre, have shared an emotional account of growing up during their mother's battle with drug addiction, revealing how they were often left to fend for themselves while she struggled with her mental health.

Speaking in the Sky documentary Katie Price: Nothing to Hide, the siblings reflected on one of the darkest periods of their childhood, with Junior describing how his mother was physically present but emotionally absent.

Junior Recalls Katie Price's Addiction

Junior, 21, described the period following Price's split from Kieran Hayler as 'probably the most difficult time of my life, our lives'.

He recalled waiting awake for his mother to return home before seeing her under the influence for the first time.

'I remember missing her so much... She was obviously on stuff and it scared me. I'd never seen my mum like that.'

Reflecting on how addiction changed their family life, he added, 'I started seeing the same pattern and her falling down the same hole. When she wasn't in the right headspace, she really wasn't and she wasn't being a mum.'

He added, 'While I was wishing and hoping that my mum would come back and turn herself around. It made me feel like I wasn't good enough, because she wasn't fixing herself for me.'

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Junior said he and Princess had to become increasingly independent, learning to look after themselves while hoping their mother would recover.

As reported by the Daily Star, he eventually realised the environment had become unhealthy and moved in with his father at around 14.

'Thank God that my dad was stable because that's the house I went to and gained my sanity back.'

Princess Chose To Stay With Her Mum

Princess, 19, became emotional as she explained why she decided to remain with her mum despite her struggles.

She revealed that Price had given her a blanket sprayed with her perfume, which became a source of comfort whenever she felt lonely. 'I used to go home and just cuddle the blanket and cry.'

Princess said she stayed because she wanted her mother to know she was not alone.

'I always wanted to be there for her... but she didn't understand that because she was so hooked up in her own problems.'

Katie Price Reflects On Children's Trauma

The four-part Sky documentary Katie Price: Nothing to Hide revisits the former glamour model's battle with cocaine addiction and mental health struggles following the breakdown of her marriage to Hayler.

Appearing on This Morning, Price admitted she had not realised how deeply her addiction had affected Junior and Princess. 'It kills me that I put them through that,' she said.

She described herself as 'unwell' during that period and said she turned to drugs to numb emotional pain.

'It was the only thing that blocked everything out. It would take away the pain, the worry and the noise.'

Reflecting on her children's emotional accounts, 'When I hear how the kids saw it, it breaks my heart,' Price said.

The documentary follows Price's three decades in the public eye while exploring her relationships, motherhood, mental health, and recovery. It also highlights how she has rebuilt her relationship with Junior and Princess following her addiction.