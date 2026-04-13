Ruby Rose has alleged on Threads that Katy Perry sexually assaulted her in a Melbourne nightclub incident years ago, later claiming she stayed silent in part because the singer helped her secure a US visa.

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In those posts, she linked her remarks to an alleged incident at a Melbourne venue called Spice Market, while also addressing why she did not speak publicly at the time in the way she is doing now.

The exchange began after a reposted comment of Katy Perry reacting to Justin Bieber's Coachella performance circulated online. Rose then replied with a serious allegation.

Ruby Rose Narrates Harrassment from Katy Perry

In the initial post, Rose wrote that Katy Perry 'sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne,' before adding that she does not give a 'shit what she thinks.'

…Ruby Rose responded to a complex music post on Katy Perry’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s Coachella set by saying that Katy Perry sexually assaulted her??? and goes on to say she kept it a secret because Katy helped secure her US visa?? And I don’t see anyone talking about… pic.twitter.com/hpg2FnKi9e — Caroline (@carolinekwan) April 13, 2026

When challenged by another user, Rose expanded on the allegation in explicit detail, describing what she says happened inside the nightclub. Those claims include allegations of unwanted physical contact and behaviour that she says led to her vomiting afterwards.

'She saw me "resting" on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomitted on her.'

Rose Links Silence To US Visa Help

In a follow-up post, Rose addressed why she did not previously frame the alleged incident in the same language she is now using. She suggested she had once described it as a 'funny little drunk story' publicly, before later reconsidering how she characterised it.

She also claimed that Perry later agreed to assist her with a US visa application, which she cited as one reason she did not speak more directly about the alleged incident at the time.

Rose added that she had spoken about Perry in the past without explicitly detailing the allegation, but said she was met with criticism when doing so. In her posts, she suggested it had taken years for her to feel able to speak more openly about the experience she was describing.

'After it I threw up on her. I told the story publicly but changed it to be a "funny little drunk story" because I didn't know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn't a good person. Instead I got attacked by.. everyone.'

The actress stated that she was in her early 20s at the time of the alleged incident and is now 40. She described the delay in speaking publicly as linked to trauma and the difficulty she associates with discussing sexual assault allegations, particularly involving women.

'I was only in my early 20s. I'm now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly. Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me.'

Katy Perry and Ruby Rose in Melbourne

Based on reporting from ABC News at the time, the two were in Australia together in 2010 and were seen spending the night out as companions, including attending events and going to a Melbourne nightclub after Perry gatecrashed a school formal in Melbourne that Rose attended with her.

They were also photographed and mentioned as travelling together during Perry's promotional visit, suggesting they were socially close in that moment rather than just passing acquaintances. Rose, who was then working as an MTV presenter, was part of Perry's Australian social circle during that visit, and media accounts described them as 'friends' or 'pals' at the time of the formal incident and club appearances.

However, there is no strong public record of a sustained or long-term friendship beyond that period. After 2010–2012, their public interactions and shared appearances largely disappear, and they seem to have moved in different professional and personal circles.

At the time of publication, there has been no public response from Katy Perry or her representatives addressing the allegations raised in the Threads posts.