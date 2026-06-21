Donald Trump has said the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool will probably be drained for repairs after a costly $14.7 million (£11.57 million) renovation collapsed within weeks, leaving Washington's most iconic landmark marred by green algae and peeling paint. The project jumped from $1.5 million (£1.18 million) to $14.7 million (£11.57 million) through a no-bid contract, prompting lawmakers to call for an investigation into taxpayer waste.

The reflecting pool has been plagued by algae and peeling pool paint since the renovation was completed, prompting Trump to blame 'disgraceful vandalism' despite National Park Service officials citing leaking pipes disrupting the filtration system as the likely cause. Three-time Olympian David Hearn was arrested after touching peeling paint liner and denies the vandalism claims, while Trump has provided no details on other alleged arrests.

Algae and Paint Issues Mar $14.7 Million Project

Read more Trump Splurges $14 Million in Tax Dollars on Reflecting Pool, Only for New Paint Job to Fail Within Days Trump Splurges $14 Million in Tax Dollars on Reflecting Pool, Only for New Paint Job to Fail Within Days

The Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool has been plagued by green algae blooms and peeling blue paint since the renovation was completed. This is not the first algae crisis — the Obama administration spent $34 million (£26.8 million) in 2012 on an 18-month restoration, yet the problem returned within weeks of Trump's rushed fix.

Trump had earlier described the pool as reflecting better than ever immediately after the work was completed, which included painting the bottom dark blue in what he called 'American flag blue.' The peeling paint became visible on social media within days, with viral photos showing blue liner floating in green water and sparking public criticism about the rushed timeline.

Vandalism Claims Draw Scrutiny Without Evidence

Trump claimed on Truth Social that 'many additional people have been arrested' in connection with what he described as 'disgraceful vandalism' of the reflecting pool, without providing details or evidence of any such arrests.

Trump supporters amplified his claims on social media, with posts resharing his Truth Social announcement about alleged vandalism at the reflecting pool.

Many additional people have been arrested having to do with the disgraceful Vandalism of our beautiful Reflecting Pool. It hasn’t looked or worked like this since 1922, when it was originally built, but even then, it leaked badly, and didn’t work. Ours worked perfectly, including… pic.twitter.com/yMDEGC5QxC — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) June 21, 2026

Three-time Olympian David Hearn, who was arrested by US park police on a misdemeanour charge, told reporters he had merely stopped to touch one of the peeling pieces of paint liner to see how it felt. He denies the vandalism claims.

Some preservation groups had warned that the rushed renovation ahead of America's 250th anniversary was at risk of failure, comparing it to other Trump infrastructure projects that required emergency repairs within months. Critics have since described the vandalism narrative as a distraction from the no-bid contract controversy and the project's nearly eightfold cost escalation from initial estimates.

What Draining the Pool Means for Visitors

Trump said that after meeting with pool contractors, they would probably be forced to drain much of the water in order to carry out the necessary repairs, but would have them done as quickly as possible. Visitors will lose the mirror-like reflection view of the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument while the pool remains empty, for a period that has not yet been defined.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is quite green this morning. For @Bloomberg photos. https://t.co/gvvHTLzpOP pic.twitter.com/V4kkjGxT0R — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) June 14, 2026

According to contractors assessing the damage, the actual repair duration depends on whether the corrosion is limited to the paint liner or affects the pool's structural foundation. The peeling paint has become a visible symbol of the renovation's rapid deterioration following the multimillion-dollar investment.

Paint Chunks Listed for $250 as Pool Becomes a Punchline

The failing renovation sparked widespread mockery online. Marty Oqan posted on X a listing for 'American Flag Blue' paint chunks retrieved from the green waters of the reflecting pool, offering the latex paint for sale at $250 and framing it as a chance to 'own a part of history' ahead of America's 250th anniversary celebrations.

A small group of protesters gathered at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool on 17 June 2026, holding 'Team Algae' signs and advocating for the water to remain green rather than Trump's 'American flag blue.' Conservative journalist Emily Miller called the scene 'peak circus' in a Facebook post, noting Park Service workers were still vacuuming dead algae from the pool's bottom using nanobubble technology.

Brace yourselves…



“Pro-algae” protest is taking place by the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in DC today.



You can't make this shit up! pic.twitter.com/eEp6F0Tkj5 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 19, 2026

Trump has also cited separate alleged vandalism near the pool, referencing a mysterious '8647' marking scorched into the lawn on the National Mall earlier this month, and claimed vandals had put a 250-foot gash into the pool's facade and poured chemicals into the water. Neither claim has been independently verified.

With a drain and repair now likely, the National Park Service has not confirmed a timeline for when the pool will reopen to the public or what the repair assessment will cost.