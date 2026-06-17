If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do return to Britain with Archie and Lilibet this summer, all eyes are likely to be on the two young royals who have grown up thousands of miles from the rest of the family. Their reported UK visit has reignited questions about what Harry and Meghan's children really know about the monarchy and the relatives they rarely see.

More than six years after Archie was born and five years after Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals, little is known about the prince and princess beyond the carefully curated glimpses shared by their parents. The prospect of a reunion has renewed fascination with their relationship with the Royal Family, including their grandfather, King Charles III, whom they last saw in 2022 at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The visit would also come amid continued speculation about the Sussexes' place within the royal fold, and whether the children could ever help bridge a family divide that has shown few signs of healing.

Archie And Lilibet Are Old Enough To Start Asking Questions

In an article he penned for The Sun, royal author Phil Dampier shared his curiosity over what Archie and Lilibet could be thinking about it all. Since Prince Harry and Meghan's children are getting older, it is only a matter of time before they ask their parents questions about their grandfather, uncle Prince William, aunt Princess Catherine and their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Archie and Lilibet could soon wonder why they are estranged from relatives on both sides of the family. They are also believed to have little or no relationship with Meghan's side of the family, particularly their grandfather, Thomas Markle Sr.

'As they get older and realise who they are, they will be asking all sorts of questions of their parents as to why they are estranged from their families, not just the royals, but also Meghan's father and relatives. I'd love to be a fly on the wall when Harry and Meghan try and explain it to them,' Dampier wrote.

A Very Different Royal Childhood

The questions surrounding Archie and Lilibet have become increasingly relevant as the children grow older. Unlike previous generations of young royals, they are being raised largely outside the institution they were born into. While Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are regularly seen at royal events, Archie and Lilibet have spent almost their entire lives in California, far from Buckingham Palace and their British relatives.

That unusual upbringing has prompted speculation about how the children view their royal heritage and whether they feel connected to a family they rarely see. Some royal commentators believe they could one day become an important bridge between Harry and his relatives, while others argue the divisions have become too deep for even the next generation to repair.

Supporters of the Sussexes, meanwhile, note that Harry and Meghan have consistently sought to protect their children's privacy and may simply be allowing Archie and Lilibet to discover their royal background on their own terms rather than through the glare of public attention.

Will Archie And Lilibet Join Harry And Meghan In Britain?

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Despite Prince Harry's ongoing security fears, the BBC reported that he and Meghan will most likely bring their children to the UK for the opening of the Invictus Games in July. However, it remains unknown whether the Sussexes have arranged a meeting between Archie, Lilibet and King Charles III.

Little Sign Of A Truce With Prince William

With the couple's upcoming UK visit, there are also questions over whether Prince Harry will finally make amends with his older brother and future king, Prince William. During a previous interview, Prince Harry spoke of his desire for a reconciliation with the Royal Family. However, Dampier is convinced that Prince William is not ready to reconcile.

'But I don't think William will put up with Harry trying to have his cake and eat it when he is on the throne. I don't think anyone really knows how this is going to play out long term, which makes it so fascinating, but it also has the potential to be a disaster for the royals,' he wrote.

Dampier believes that the only way for a reconciliation to happen is if Prince Harry becomes humble and starts admitting his mistakes instead of pointing fingers at other people.