American singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson has discovered that one of her biggest hits is still bringing people together more than three decades after its release, after her heartfelt response to a viral karaoke video delighted fans around the world.

After watching a group of Filipino fans sing 'Lost in Your Eyes' during a gathering, Gibson did more than simply repost the clip.

She accompanied the performance by playing the piano and singing along, creating an unexpected virtual duet that quickly captured attention online.

Debbie Gibson Joins Fans in Viral Karaoke Performance

The original video, shared by Bohol-based singer and former The Voice Generations contestant Fedrianne Quilantang Villanueva, showed family and friends taking turns singing 'Lost in Your Eyes' during a casual karaoke session.

Gibson later reposted the clip on social media with a video of herself performing alongside it.

She captioned the post: 'OMG my songwriter heart is so happy! Chef's Kiss Fedrianne Quilantang Villanueva and friends. Next time I'm in the Philippines I wanna be invited to the party! But for now... I'm crashing virtually.'

The unexpected collaboration quickly spread across social media, with many applauding the singer for personally engaging with the fan-made performance.

Fans Celebrate Gibson's Response

Villanueva later reposted Gibson's video, expressing his disbelief that the pop icon had noticed their performance.

'WHHHAATTTT???? DEBBIE GIBSON??? THANK YOU SO MUCH,' he wrote, later adding that he felt 'kilig,' a Filipino term describing a feeling of excitement or butterflies.

Many fans also highlighted the lasting popularity of 'Lost in Your Eyes.'

One wrote: 'Filipinos love your song. They used to sing it on every occasion whenever there's this thing called videoke.'

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Others reflected on the song's cross-generational appeal.

'My 10-year-old self wouldn't believe that THE Debbie Gibson would notice Filipinos singing,' one fan commented.

Another added: 'Isn't it amazing how these Filipino kids, who weren't even born when your song became a hit, are still absolutely crushing it?'

The response also underscored Gibson's enduring connection with audiences in the Philippines, where she has performed several times over the past three decades.

According to local reports, she most recently brought her Electric Youth 35th Anniversary Show to the country in April 2024.

Her latest post suggested that bond remains strong, joking that she hopes to receive an invitation to the next Filipino karaoke party.

'Lost in Your Eyes' Continues To Endure

Released in 1989 as the lead single from Gibson's second album, Electric Youth, 'Lost in Your Eyes' became her second Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single and remains one of the defining songs of her career. Written solely by Gibson, the romantic ballad helped establish her as one of pop music's biggest stars of the late 1980s.

The song has remained one of her most enduring recordings, regularly resurfacing through streaming platforms, television, social media and fan performances.

Its timeless melody and heartfelt lyrics have helped it resonate with new generations of listeners long after its original chart success.

More than 35 years after its release, the viral karaoke video is the latest example of the song's enduring appeal and its ability to bring audiences together across generations.