Argentine footballer Lionel Messi is set to take centre stage once again on football's biggest stage as Argentina begin what could become a defining final chapter in their modern era of dominance, with the reigning world champions opening their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Algeria.

The Inter Miami CF forward, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in history, arrives at the tournament with questions surrounding how much longer he will continue at the international level, and whether one last extraordinary run can deliver a historic finish.

The growing focus on his age reflects the remarkable longevity of a player still shaping the global game at the highest level.

Messi's Possible Final International Chapter

Messi is widely expected to be making his final World Cup appearance in 2026, adding emotional weight to Argentina's title defence. The tournament offers a rare opportunity for the team to achieve back-to-back World Cup victories, a feat only previously managed by Italy in 1934 and 1938, and Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Argentina begin their Group J campaign against Algeria, with expectations high following a dominant period in international football. Messi's role remains central, not only as captain but as the team's creative focal point, as they attempt to navigate a demanding group stage and progress deep into the knockout rounds.

How Old Is Lionel Messi?

At 38 years old, Messi continues to compete at elite level for both club and country, defying the typical career trajectory of professional footballers. The repeated search for his age highlights the extraordinary nature of his longevity rather than decline, with the forward still delivering decisive performances more than 18 years after his World Cup debut in 2006.

His sustained presence at the top level has become one of the defining features of modern football, with few players maintaining influence across such an extended international career.

Argentina's Era of Dominance Under Messi

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Messi has been at the heart of Argentina's most successful modern cycle, guiding the national team to a series of major trophies including the 2021 Copa América, 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa América.

These achievements have reshaped Argentina's standing in international football, with Messi serving as both tactical leader and symbolic figurehead throughout the transformation.

Across 199 appearances, he has scored 117 goals and registered 64 assists, making him the most statistically influential player in the nation's history.

His leadership role has extended beyond output on the pitch, with his presence continuing to define Argentina's mentality in high-pressure tournaments.

World Cup Records and Historic Milestones

Messi's World Cup record places him among the competition's most decorated figures. Across five tournaments from 2006 to 2022, he has recorded 13 goals and eight assists in 26 appearances, with the 2022 edition culminating in Argentina's dramatic victory over France in the final.

He is just three goals short of equalling the all-time World Cup scoring record of 16 goals and already holds multiple tournament milestones, including most appearances, most captaincy appearances and 11 player-of-the-match awards.

Notably, he remains the only player in history to score in World Cups as a teenager, in his twenties and in his thirties, underlining the extraordinary span of his international career.

Inter Miami Impact

Messi's influence has remained equally significant at club level since joining Inter Miami CF in 2023, where he has transformed the Major League Soccer side into one of the most competitive teams in the league.

He has delivered 90 goals and 51 assists in 104 appearances across all competitions, while helping secure multiple domestic trophies and setting a series of league records for goal contributions.

Even at 38, his performances continue to underline a career defined not only by historic achievements, but by sustained excellence across two decades at the very top of the game.