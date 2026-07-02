A 75-year-old Louisiana man legally named Santa Claus has been arrested following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children operation in Kenner, Louisiana, after authorities alleged he used a dating application to contact and arrange a meeting with someone he believed was a 15-year-old boy.

Police identified the suspect as a New Orleans-area resident formerly known as George Quigley. He was arrested on 26 June 2026 during a co-ordinated sting targeting suspected online child exploitation offences.

Dating App Contact Led to Undercover Operation

Investigators allege the suspect initiated contact through a dating application with an undercover detective posing as a minor. The conversation reportedly progressed into explicit messaging before a meeting was arranged.

Kenner police said the suspect 'used a dating application to contact what he believed to be a 15-year-old boy' before arriving at a designated location, where officers arrested him without incident.

Authorities did not disclose how long the communication lasted or whether the interaction took place over multiple conversations.

Charges and Custody Details

The suspect faces charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behaviour with a juvenile.

He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, with bail set at approximately $20,000 (£14,700) for each charge. A court date has not yet been publicly announced.

Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said in a statement that 'all these defendants are a danger to our youth and society.'

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Broader Sting Operation and Additional Arrests

Authorities said the arrest was part of a wider operation that resulted in 11 arrests, with warrants issued for 10 additional suspects who are expected to be taken into custody.

Officials have not confirmed whether the cases are linked or form part of a single co-ordinated prosecution, and the full timeline of the operation has not been disclosed.

Identity of 'Santa Claus' Draws Attention

The suspect is legally registered as Santa Claus and was previously known as George Quigley, according to court records cited in media reports. Officials have not explained the reason for the legal name change or when it was adopted.

Police said the case reflects ongoing efforts to target individuals who use online platforms to exploit minors, adding that 'anyone who uses the anonymity of the internet to exploit children should understand one thing: we are there too.'

Investigation Ongoing

The investigation remains active, and authorities have not confirmed whether further arrests are expected.

The suspect is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Social Media Reaction Spreads on TikTok

The case has spread rapidly across TikTok, where it has gained traction due to the suspect's unusual legal name.

One TikTok commentary summarising the incident stated, 'Santa Claus is not coming to town because he is in jail,' as clips of the arrest circulated widely.

In the comments, users reacted with a mix of shock and humour. One wrote: 'did he want someone to lick his jingle bells', while another commented: 'Is Christmas canceled?' A third added: 'So my mom lied to me when she said Santa was fake?'

Others continued joking about the viral story, posting comments including: 'NOOOOOO WHAT HAPPENS TO CHRISTMAS THEN' and 'Kuiper what is santa doin in 2026.'

The reaction highlights how the suspect's legal identity has has amplified online attention beyond the details of the investigation itself.