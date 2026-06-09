A terrifying Arkansas police pursuit ended with a 4-month-old baby being thrown from a flipped vehicle as officers chased a driver at more than 100 mph.

The footage, released by Arkansas State Police and widely reported on 7 June 2026, shows the chase unfolding after a trooper tried to stop Tyrice Fletcher, 28, for a traffic violation in Camden on 24 May. Police say Fletcher sped away, the pursuit climbed beyond 100 mph, and the car later struck a light pole, rolled over and ejected the unrestrained infant onto the road.

Infant Flung From Vehicle as Pursuit Tops 100 mph

Read more Viral Video Shows Alleged Drunk Driver Kaydence Carpenter Plowing Her Tesla Through a Crowd Viral Video Shows Alleged Drunk Driver Kaydence Carpenter Plowing Her Tesla Through a Crowd

The newly released video captures the moment the stop begins and shows the vehicle pulling away instead of complying. Arkansas State Police later said the chase moved onto Ouachita County Road 47, where Fletcher allegedly drove recklessly before losing control in a curve. The crash left the SUV overturned and emergency responders rushing to the scene.

Police said the trooper did not know children were inside the vehicle when the pursuit started. That detail has become central to the state police's defence of the chase, as officials argue the danger was created by the driver's decision to flee rather than by the pursuit itself.

Four Children Found at Crash Scene

The most alarming moment in the video is the infant being flung from the vehicle after the rollover. Officers then pulled the 4-month-old from the roadside while also discovering three more children in the car, all under the age of six. All four children were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The children's mother later arrived at the hospital, according to KATV. Despite the shocking force of the crash, the children avoided major injury, which made the outcome far less tragic than it could have been.

Charges Against Fletcher

Fletcher was arrested and charged with multiple offences after the chase, including felony fleeing, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and driving without a licence.

The pursuit has prompted wider discussion about child safety, restraint use and the risks created when a driver chooses to run from police. Arkansas State Police said their officers attempted to end the chase, including using two PIT manoeuvres, but the pursuit only stopped when Fletcher lost control and crashed.

Tyrice Fletcher and the Children

Fletcher, identified in reports as a 28-year-old from El Dorado, was allegedly behind the wheel of a 2012 Toyota Highlander. At the time of the crash, police said four children were in the car and that none were in child restraints. The 4-month-old infant was ejected, while the other three children were removed from the vehicle after it overturned.

That detail gives the video its lasting impact: a routine traffic stop quickly escalated into a frightening crash scene involving infants and young children.

A Close Call That Could Have Been Far Worse

The Arkansas chase ended not just in a wreck, but in a sobering reminder of how quickly a traffic stop can turn into a life-threatening emergency. With four young children in the vehicle and one infant ejected into the roadway, the video has left a lasting image of the risks tied to reckless flight from police.

What makes the footage especially disturbing is the chain reaction it documents in real time: the decision to speed away, the loss of control, the rollover, and the moment officers rushed to help the children. Even though the children were said to have suffered only minor injuries, the scene underlines how narrowly this incident avoided a far worse outcome.

As police continue to defend their actions and the charges against Tyrice Fletcher move forward, the case is likely to remain a powerful example of the dangers created when a driver refuses to stop. For many viewers, the video is less a chase clip than a stark warning about the consequences of splitting seconds, panic and irresponsibility on the road.