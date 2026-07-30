University of Würzburg Latin professor Christian Tornau has unearthed two previously unknown St. Augustine sermons from a 12th-century manuscript, revealing a 1,600-year-old theological twist concerning the biblical Witch of Endor.

For context, the 4th-century Northern African bishop is widely regarded as a founding father of modern Christianity, and his newly verified texts challenge centuries of religious consensus surrounding King Saul and a doomed consultation with an illicit spirit medium.

Reimagining the Witch of Endor Through St. Augustine Sermons

According to the newly analysed text, the legendary sorceress was not sent to curse the Israelite king. The script instead suggests she provided the desperate monarch with a pathway to redemption and peace. The narrative unfolds on the eve of a brutal battle between the Israelites and the Philistines, an ancient seafaring tribe that had colonised an area now known as Gaza.

King Saul found himself feeling entirely forsaken by God. Desperate for answers, the king disguised himself and slipped into the outskirts of his city to find the Witch of Endor. The medium practised her occult rituals in absolute secrecy to avoid a death penalty Saul himself had enacted.

Defying his own brutal legislation, Saul pleaded with the witch to summon the dead prophet Samuel. The ritual apparently worked. Samuel rose from a ritual pit with catastrophic news, warning the king that the Israelites would lose the impending battle against the Philistines and that Saul and his sons would be slaughtered within a day.

This bizarre biblical loophole has baffled scholars for hundreds of years. Was Saul a hypocrite whose terror drove him into the arms of the occult? Did the Witch of Endor actually summon a holy prophet, or was the entire spectacle an early manifestation of demonic deception? And if the magic was entirely legitimate, theologians have long wondered why God would allow such a strictly forbidden act to function so flawlessly.

The newly discovered St. Augustine sermons, found at Bad Doberan Abbey in Germany, offer a fairly wild theological alternative to the traditional doom and gloom. Rather than painting Saul as a ruined man completely beyond salvation, the early Christian text suggests that this terrifying encounter with Samuel may have sparked genuine repentance in the fallen king just before his death. The text even explores a potential truce between occult power and divine judgement.

'This is unparalleled in Augustine and in ancient Christianity in general, where we find a very negative image of Saul,' Tornau explained to university officials. The Latin professor added that Augustine suggests the possibility of salvation and clearly takes the idea seriously.

Authenticating St. Augustine Sermons on the Witch of Endor

The breakthrough arrived only after Tornau spent nearly two years meticulously studying a 12th-century manuscript copied at the German abbey. The historical document contained a total of six sermons. Two of those turned out to be completely unrecorded works by Augustine, a man largely considered one of Christianity's most influential and historically significant thinkers.

The discovery almost fell apart before it even began. Tornau and his academic colleagues initially suspected the newly found texts were simply medieval forgeries, as certain phrasing did not align with the Berber bishop's usual style.

However, a deeper forensic and literary analysis eventually uncovered telltale signs of authenticity. Researchers identified Augustine's incredibly specific characteristic humour buried in the text. They also found distinct North African liturgical traditions and a highly specific style of prayer that was only ever utilised during Late Antiquity. The evidence mounted until the researchers could no longer deny the reality of what they were holding.

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'Our final verdict is that they are indeed authentic,' Tornau confirmed.

The verified sermons are currently being prepared for official publication. The release will offer modern scholars a rare opportunity to see how one of history's greatest religious minds wrestled with a genuinely mad biblical anecdote.

The Witch of Endor has always held a strange grip on the public imagination, bleeding far out of biblical scripture and into mainstream culture. She gets a notable mention all the way back in 1390 within Geoffrey Chaucer's The Canterbury Tales. A vessel named The Witch of Endor is commandeered by Gregory Peck in the film Captain Horatio Hornblower, a name later reused in the science fiction series The Expanse. The sorceress even inspired Endora, the eccentric matriarch in the sitcom Bewitched.

How a 4th-century bishop's musings on a necromancer sat quietly in a German abbey for hundreds of years remains a mystery scholars will likely debate long after the text hits the printing press.