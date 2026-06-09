A night that was supposed to celebrate the New York Knicks' long-awaited return to the NBA Finals quickly became a political spectacle after President Donald Trump was loudly booed inside Madison Square Garden.

The moment unfolded during the national anthem when cameras focused on Trump and displayed his image on the arena's giant Jumbotron. Within seconds, a chorus of jeers echoed throughout the venue, and many viewers claimed the broadcast quickly cut away from the president as the reaction intensified.

Videos from inside the arena rapidly spread across social media, turning the incident into one of the most discussed moments of the Finals. For many observers, the focus shifted away from basketball and onto the extraordinary reaction Trump received from his hometown crowd.

The Moment The Crowd Turned On Trump

Trump attended Game 3 between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs after receiving an invitation from Knicks owner James Dolan. The president watched the game from a heavily protected private suite alongside several administration officials and family members.

The suite Trump is in fully enclosed in glass pic.twitter.com/v9ancb879D — Jack Settleman (@jacksettleman) June 9, 2026

As Broadway performer Avery Wilson sang the national anthem, arena cameras briefly showed Trump standing and saluting the American flag. The reaction was immediate.

Large sections of the crowd erupted into boos as his image appeared on the giant screen. Several videos posted online appeared to show the volume increasing as the shot remained on screen.

One social media user wrote: 'Breaking on MS NOW: Donald Trump was just "thunderously booed" during the National Anthem at the NBA Finals in New York, according to the pool report. He was shown on the Jumbotron and then booed so much that the shot was taken down.'

Breaking on MS NOW: Donald Trump was just "thunderously booed" during the National Anthem at the NBA Finals in New York, according to the pool report.



He was shown on the Jumbotron and then booed so much that the shot was taken down. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 9, 2026

Although Madison Square Garden has not publicly commented on the decision to remove the image, the claim quickly gained traction online as viewers replayed footage of the incident.

Social Media Explodes Over The Arena Reaction

As clips spread online, reactions poured in from both supporters and critics of the president. The reaction quickly transformed into a trending political story, with commentators debating whether the arena deliberately removed Trump from the screen because of the crowd response.

Several users also pointed to earlier protests outside Madison Square Garden, where demonstrators reportedly displayed anti-Trump signs ahead of the game.

You can visibly hear the boos increase until they snatch Trump off the screen pic.twitter.com/kgDxgwlRlX — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 9, 2026

The presidential visit resulted in extensive security measures throughout Midtown Manhattan. Fans entering Madison Square Garden faced enhanced screening procedures, increased police presence and tighter restrictions around the venue.

While some online claims remain impossible to independently verify, videos from inside the arena clearly captured a significant negative reaction when Trump appeared on screen.

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Much of the discussion after Game 3 centred not on the Knicks, the Spurs or the championship race, but on the crowd's response to the president. Madison Square Garden has hosted countless iconic sporting events, concerts and political gatherings over the decades, but few moments have generated such an immediate and viral reaction.

As millions continue watching and sharing the footage online, the image of Trump appearing briefly on the Jumbotron before the camera moved away has become one of the defining scenes of the evening.