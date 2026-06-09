Dark storm clouds rolled across Denver on Monday afternoon as hail battered neighbourhoods, tornado sirens blared unexpectedly and hundreds of flights stalled at the city's already strained airport.

Severe thunderstorms pushed through the Denver metro area and eastern plains throughout the day, bringing bursts of heavy rain, dangerous hail and the threat of isolated tornadoes. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch covering Denver and 11 surrounding counties until 9 p.m., though there were no confirmed tornado touchdowns by Monday evening.

At around 4 p.m., tornado sirens sounded across parts of Denver despite the city never being placed under an official Tornado Warning. The Denver Office of Emergency Management later confirmed the sirens had been activated 'inadvertently.'

Hailstones Pounded Communities Across The Metro Area

Communities stretching from Arvada and Wheat Ridge to Golden and Genesee were hit with sudden hailstorms as thunder cells rolled eastward from the foothills. Residents in Evergreen shared images of hailstones reportedly reaching golf ball size, while others described streets briefly turning white under the barrage.

The storms moved quickly but carried enough force to disrupt traffic, outdoor activity and airport operations across the region. Hail larger than a quarter was reported in several suburbs north and west of Denver, underscoring how unstable the atmosphere had become by mid-afternoon.

Denver Airport Faced Mounting Delays

Denver International Airport descended into disruption as thunderstorms intensified around the city. According to FlightAware data, hundreds of flights travelling into or out of the airport were delayed by Monday evening, while six flights were cancelled outright.

Read more Denver Airport Travel Chaos: Over 300 Flights Delayed as NWS Warns of 'Softball-Sized Hail' and Tornado Watch Denver Airport Travel Chaos: Over 300 Flights Delayed as NWS Warns of 'Softball-Sized Hail' and Tornado Watch

Earlier in the afternoon, more than 300 delays had already been recorded as incoming storms forced operational slowdowns.

Aircraft movement at Denver often becomes vulnerable during severe weather because of the airport's exposure to open plains and rapidly changing wind conditions.

Travellers posted photographs online showing packed terminals and departure boards filled with delays. Some passengers remained stranded on grounded aircraft while lightning activity moved across the area.

Denver International Airport, one of the busiest hubs in the United States, frequently contends with snowstorms during winter.

Denver Forecast For The Week

Denver is set to swing from hailstorms to near-record heat within less than 24 hours, with forecasters warning that temperatures could climb to 94 degrees on Tuesday, just one degree short of the city's daily record.

The sharp turnaround follows a volatile Monday marked by severe thunderstorms, hail and tornado concerns across parts of Colorado's Front Range. Now, attention is shifting toward intensifying heat and worsening fire weather conditions as warmer-than-normal temperatures settle over the region through the rest of the week.

If forecasts hold, Tuesday will mark Denver's third 90-degree day of June already, the city's earliest stretch of consistent 90-degree temperatures in five years.

Forecasters expect Tuesday to remain mostly sunny and breezy despite the rising temperatures, with conditions staying warm into Wednesday when highs are projected to reach 91 degrees. Thursday could offer slight relief with temperatures dipping to around 85 degrees before another surge arrives Friday, bringing highs back near 93 degrees.

The heat is also increasing concerns over fire danger, particularly across drier parts of the state where gusty winds and low humidity continue to create hazardous conditions. Meteorologists have already warned that elevated fire weather risks may expand further across the Front Range and northeast plains this week.

A cooler weather system is expected to move into Colorado by the weekend, potentially breaking the prolonged heat pattern. Saturday's forecast calls for highs around 82 degrees with isolated afternoon storms, while Sunday could cool further to 73 degrees alongside additional rain chances.