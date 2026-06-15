The Pentagon has released its third batch of declassified files on unidentified anomalous phenomena, revealing multiple reports of glowing red orb sightings from recent investigations in the northeastern United States.The disclosure, made on 12 June, marks the latest in a series of transparency measures.

It follows earlier releases in May and includes 72 files containing testimony, videos and artistic depictions from the FBI, CIA and Pentagon. The materials highlight a cluster of orb-related accounts that have prompted further official scrutiny.

Pentagon UAP Files Detail Northeast Orb Sightings

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One of the key items is a video from July 2025 titled Northeastern Orb Sighting. It shows cellphone footage of two glowing objects moving silently in tandem above the treeline before fading from view. The recording as reported by DVIDS was made by a husband and wife, whose account matches other witness statements from the region. The Pentagon has described these incidents as unresolved, noting a lack of data sufficient to identify the objects or explain their behaviour.

Supporting documents refer to earlier sightings in the region, previously categorised by investigators as Triangle Orbs, Red Orb Rotation and Orbs Over the Pond. A February report detailed an intense bright red light observed in a backyard by Reuters.

Two individuals interviewed by FBI agents described a red sphere about one metre wide that featured a white plasma sun the size of a basketball at its centre. They characterised the colour as 'brilliant and beautiful', stating they had never seen anything like it before. A second sphere appeared, and both moved away silently.

Detailed Accounts Describe Unusual Red Spheres

The files also cover other incidents that add to the picture of repeated orb activity. In one case from 2023 in the western United States, five law enforcement agents witnessed red and orange glowing orbs over the course of two days near a sensitive site. They described a luminous orange mother orb that appeared briefly and released clusters of two to four smaller red orbs on several occasions.

The smaller objects as reported by New York Post then displayed coordinated horizontal motion and changes in altitude before disappearing. Additional witness statements spoke of smaller orbs being expelled from larger bright orange lights multiple times, with one observer losing count after five such events and likening the process to grapes being expelled from a basketball.

These accounts are accompanied by artistic interpretations in some files, providing visual context to the verbal descriptions.

Broader Pattern of UAP Observations Emerges

This third batch builds on previous disclosures and incorporates records from as far back as the 1940s alongside contemporary cases. Government statements indicate that the phenomena in these unresolved cases have not been attributed to conventional explanations such as aircraft or natural occurrences. The Department of War has invited private sector expertise to assist in analysis of the materials.

TikTok videos from established news outlets provided summaries of the glowing orbs documented in northeastern skies, contributing to public discussion of the files.

@7newsaustralia The Pentagon has released four eyewitness videos showing previously unseen UFOs that appear as glowing orbs in the skies above Northeastern America. ♬ original sound - 7NEWS Australia

The emphasis on red orb sightings across several entries in the new investigations reflects a continuing focus on this type of observation within official UAP reviews.