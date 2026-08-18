A former US diplomat has accused Donald Trump of posing a historic danger to America's alliances after the president ordered the Pentagon to substantially reduce joint military exercises with South Korea on Sunday, 16 August.

Andrew Weinstein, a former US representative to the United Nations, made the claim in a series of posts on X as the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield drills were about to begin.

Trump's South Korea Decision Draws Diplomatic Alarm

The exercises, which began on Monday, 17 August, and are scheduled to run through 27 August, were expected to involve about 18,000 South Korean military personnel.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the drills began as planned, although US and South Korean officials were discussing how Trump's order would affect their scale and scope.

Trump said the training was too expensive and sent an 'inappropriate and hostile' signal to North Korea, citing what he called his 'very good relationship' with leader Kim Jong Un.

He also referred to Seoul's refusal to join US efforts against Iran, though he acknowledged that issue was 'somewhat unrelated.' Reuters reported that Trump's objections included both the cost of the exercises and South Korea's refusal to participate in US actions concerning Iran.

The decision immediately revived concerns about the reliability of the US-South Korea alliance, which has been central to deterring North Korea for decades.

South Korea's Blue House said it was reviewing Trump's comments and hoped his relationship with Kim could create an opportunity for dialogue aimed at improving peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The South Korean government said it would continue coordinating with Washington to maintain the countries' combined defence posture.

That reassurance did little to settle the wider argument. Trump's announcement came days after North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile, following a resumption of missile testing after a brief pause.

North Korea routinely describes US-South Korean exercises as rehearsals for invasion, while military officials have warned that Pyongyang's forces are gaining battlefield experience through their support for Russia's war in Ukraine. Weinstein said the issue had moved beyond ordinary political disagreement.

'We are past the point of political disagreement,' he wrote. 'We are witnessing a catastrophic collision between unchecked narcissism and obvious neurological decay. It is the most dangerous intersection in American history: a man with the absolute power of the Presidency and the absolute cognitive failure of a person no longer tethered to reality.'

We are past the point of political disagreement. We are witnessing a catastrophic collision between unchecked narcissism and obvious neurological decay. It is the most dangerous intersection in American history: a man with the absolute power of the Presidency and the absolute… — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) August 17, 2026

Weinstein's comments about Trump's cognitive and neurological condition are political commentary, not a medical diagnosis.

There is no evidence that he has examined Trump or is qualified to diagnose him, and no publicly established medical finding supports the specific condition implied by his remarks.

South Korea Drill Cuts Put Allies on Edge

Weinstein also criticised what he portrayed as the administration's willingness to accommodate hostile governments.

'Turns out U.S. military readiness becomes strangely flexible when the priority is not upsetting a dictator who runs forced labor camps, starves his own people as punishment, and executes citizens for watching foreign media,' he posted.

Turns out U.S. military readiness becomes strangely flexible when the priority is not upsetting a dictator who runs forced labor camps, starves his own people as punishment, and executes citizens for watching foreign media. — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) August 17, 2026

Former Foreign Service officer and ambassador Luis Moreno similarly described Trump's stance as an 'unprecedented betrayal', arguing that the president was siding with North Korea over democratic South Korea.

Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia, was more direct. He said Trump was giving Kim 'a new gift' while gaining nothing in return, criticising what he viewed as Trump's personalised approach to foreign policy.

Those criticisms were not confined to former diplomats. Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina said South Korea had been a 'solid military ally for over 70 years' and argued that reducing the exercises would benefit North Korea and potentially its military support for Russia. Bipartisan criticism of Trump's decision has since emerged in Washington.

'Reducing joint exercises with South Korea does nothing more than free up thousands of North Korea's troops to support Putin's systematic kidnapping, torture, rape, and murder of innocent Ukrainian citizens,' Tillis wrote on X.

South Korea has been a solid military ally for over 70 years that possesses exquisite military capabilities. Reducing joint exercises with South Korea does nothing more than free up thousands of North Korea's troops to support Putin's systematic kidnapping, torture, rape, and… — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) August 17, 2026

His post drew more than 130,000 views, according to the platform's displayed figures, along with hundreds of replies and reposts. The reaction was sharply divided, with some users praising Tillis for challenging Trump and others accusing him of speaking out only after previously supporting the administration.

That online response illustrated the political bind facing Republicans. Concern over the alliance is visible, but open opposition to Trump remains limited. Moreno's blunt reply to Tillis, 'So what are you going to do about it?', underscored that tension.

The practical consequences remain unclear. Ulchi Freedom Shield combines live, virtual, constructive and field-based training, with exercises designed to strengthen the allies' ability to respond to a range of security threats.

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Analysts cited by Reuters said Trump may be seeking to reopen diplomacy with Kim while addressing North Korea's deepening military relationship with Russia.

Yet the timing is difficult to ignore. Pyongyang has not abandoned its nuclear or ballistic missile programmes, while its expanding weapons capabilities and military cooperation with Russia have heightened concerns in Seoul and Washington.

For now, the drills are continuing while US and South Korean officials determine how Trump's directive will be implemented. US Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson met South Korean defence officials on Tuesday to discuss scaling back the exercises, according to current reporting.

The question hanging over the peninsula is not merely how many exercises will be scaled back. It is whether allies can still trust the signals coming from Washington.