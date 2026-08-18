An Alabama woman allegedly discovered her husband with another woman after recognising him in a photo posted by a local candy store, turning an ordinary Facebook post into a viral social media spectacle.

A screenshot of the exchange appears to show a woman identified online as Nataleigh Dailey recognising the man in a Candy Corner Candy Store's photo as her husband and commenting, 'that's my husband', followed by two laughing emojis.

Screenshots of the exchange were later shared on X, where the alleged cheating story quickly gained attention.

Husband Spotted With Another Woman in Candy Store

The incident reportedly began when Candy Corner Candy Store in Prattville, Alabama, located in the city's historic downtown area, which promotes nostalgic sweets and confectionery products, shared a photo of a man wearing an orange shirt and khaki trousers alongside a woman in a leopard-print top.

Alabama woman catches her husband at a candy store with his mistress pic.twitter.com/PngU9MOgl0 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 17, 2026

The post was captioned 'First visit at a Candy Store' and appeared to be a routine promotional photo celebrating a customer's visit.

The post took an unexpected turn when Dailey allegedly identified the man as her husband in the comments.

The exchange was subsequently captured in screenshots and circulated across social media, prompting widespread speculation about the pair pictured.

Comments Exchange Fuels Allegation

Dailey appeared to make further comments about the alleged relationship. In one exchange, she wrote, 'Crazy how we both pregnant at the same time and we already got two kids'.

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She also responded to a commenter, who expressed shock over the situation, writing, 'it's okay bby if only she knew'.

Another commenter described the situation as 'lil Jerry Springer action', to which Dailey replied, 'That's exactly what I said'.

The comments fuelled speculation about the photo, although they do not independently establish that an affair indeed took place.

On her Facebook profile, Dailey have previously posted wedding photos with the man.

Social Media Reacts to the Alleged Cheating

The screenshots prompted a mixture of sympathy, disbelief and humour on X. Some users expressed concern for Dailey, while others criticised the man they believed to be her husband for allegedly posing publicly with another woman.

ALABAMA WOMAN CATCHES HER HUSBAND CHEATING AFTER A CANDY STORE POSTED A PHOTO OF HIM WITH HIS MISTRESS — THE PHOTO WENT VIRAL ON FACEBOOK‼️😳😭😂📸 pic.twitter.com/TBAybXQkQc — Poetik Flakko (@Poetikflakko) August 17, 2026

One commenter wrote, 'the fact that he has the audacity to get pics like that taken of him with his mistress and posted online is CRAZY'. Another said, 'Getting cheated on is bad enough, but catching him out in public like that is genuinely heartbreaking.'

Others focused on the apparent resemblance between the two women, with one user joking, 'How you gonna cheat with a woman that look exactly like your wife lmao what a waste of time'.

However, not everyone interpreted Dailey's comment as a confrontation over alleged infidelity.

One X user questioned whether 'that's my husband' was necessarily an accusation, writing, 'How do we know that statement is not a "brag?" Like, yay me... "That's my husband"...'

Involved Individuals Yet To Address the Situation

Despite the widespread online attention and speculation, the allegations surrounding the marital dispute remain unverified. Neither Dailey nor the man identified in the photo has publicly addressed the claims beyond the reported social media exchange.

The candy store also appears to have removed the post from its official Facebook page after the comment section attracted attention. The business has not publicly commented on the alleged incident.