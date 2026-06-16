Acclaimed director Steven Spielberg has revealed that his latest UFO-themed film, Disclosure Day, is built upon what he describes as a highly credible foundation of research and testimony gathered over decades.

The legendary filmmaker, whose earlier science fiction works such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) explored humanity's fascination with extraterrestrial life, said the inspiration behind the project stems from years of studying reports of unexplained aerial phenomena (UAP) and accounts from people who claim to have witnessed extraordinary events.

His remarks come at a time when public interest in UAP continues to grow, with governments facing calls for greater transparency.

Spielberg Says Film Draws On More Than Imagination

Speaking about the basis for the story, Spielberg stressed that the film is not simply a product of imagination. Rather, it is rooted in what he sees as a substantial body of evidence and documentation.

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'The foundation upon which I built my science fiction story is a very, very credible foundation, just based on everything that I've absorbed over many, many decades, but especially over the last decade,' Spielberg explained on 'The Daily'. 'And there is a consistency in the reporting.'

The award-winning director noted that reports of unusual sightings and encounters have emerged from around the world, contributing to his belief that the subject deserves serious consideration. While acknowledging that much of the evidence remains anecdotal, he argued that the sheer volume of accounts cannot be easily dismissed.

'There is circumstantial evidence from tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of people who have claimed, not just in America, but all over the world, to have seen something or met people who have had seen things,' Spielberg added.

Witnesses Push UFOs Into Mainstream

Spielberg's comments come amid continuing public fascination with unidentified aerial or anomalous phenomena or simply UAP, a topic that has increasingly entered mainstream discussion in recent years.

Spielberg reflected on the changing public perception of UFOs. He suggested that there has been a significant shift in public attitudes on the matter over the past decade as documentaries, investigations and official testimonies have brought the subject into wider public view.

According to the filmmaker, the growing number of films and television documentaries examining unexplained sightings played a key role in moving the conversation beyond fringe interest groups and into mainstream culture.

'I really feel that things started to get into the mainstream,' Spielberg said. 'And then after that, there was a lot of documentaries were being made, and I saw all of them – every doc made about this.'

The filmmaker emphasised that documentaries depend on individuals being willing to share their experiences, and he believes the willingness of witnesses to come forward has been an important factor in sustaining public interest.

'And you can't make a doc unless people come forward,' he continued. 'Now, there, it's not under oath, but a lot of people from Congress, from the military started coming forward.'

Disclosure Day Taps Into Enduring Mystery

By combining dramatic storytelling with themes rooted in decades of reports and investigations, Spielberg appears set to revisit one of the enduring mysteries that has long captured the public imagination with Disclosure Day.

In recent years, testimony from former military personnel, intelligence officials and elected representatives has intensified debate over the nature of UFOs and UAPs. It has prompted calls for greater transparency from governments and defence agencies, ensuring the subject remains firmly in the spotlight.