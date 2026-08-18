British acting is mourning the loss of Phyllida Law, the Scottish performer whose eight‑decade career spanned stage, television and film. Law, who was also the mother of Oscar‑winning actress Emma Thompson and actress Sophie Thompson, has died aged 94.

Her manager, Jacky Leggo, confirmed that Law died 'supremely peacefully' at home, surrounded by her family. Her death closes a long career in which she worked with some of Britain's most respected performers and frequently shared the screen with her daughters.

Early Life and Stage Breakthrough

Born in Glasgow in 1932, Law initially intended to pursue a career in stage design rather than acting. She eventually trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, where she discovered a passion for performing and began building the career that would make her a familiar face to generations of British audiences.

Her early television work included appearances in programmes such as 'Dr Finlay's Casebook' and 'Dixon of Dock Green'. She subsequently established herself as a versatile performer able to move between comedy, drama and musical theatre.

Her stage work included appearances at major British venues such as the National Theatre and the London Palladium. She also worked alongside performers including Alec Guinness, underlining the breadth of her theatrical career.

Phyllida Law's Film Career

Law became particularly recognisable to film audiences during the 1990s, when she appeared in a series of acclaimed productions. Among her best‑known credits were 'Peter's Friends', 'Much Ado About Nothing' and 'The Winter Guest'.

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Several of those projects allowed her to work alongside Emma Thompson, creating a mother‑and‑daughter connection within her professional career.

In 'Much Ado About Nothing', Law played Ursula while Emma portrayed Beatrice.

She also appeared with her daughter in 'The Winter Guest'. Law and Sophie Thompson shared the screen in the 1996 adaptation of Jane Austen's 'Emma', in which Law played Mrs Bates.

Law's later film credits included 'Nanny McPhee', 'Miss Potter' and 'The Time Machine'. Her final film role came in the 2020 romantic comedy 'Then Came You'.

Phyllida Law, Emma Thompson and Family

Although Law was frequently described in headlines as Emma Thompson's mother, her own professional achievements stood on their own. Emma and Sophie both followed their mother into acting, creating a three‑generation theatrical and screen legacy.

Law was able to watch both daughters establish successful careers while continuing to work herself well into later life.

Her family life was also shaped by her marriage to actor and writer Eric Thompson, best known for creating and narrating 'The Magic Roundabout'. The couple married in 1957 and remained together until his death from a heart attack in 1982 at the age of 53.

Law later wrote about family and ageing in books including 'Notes to My Mother‑in‑Law' and 'How Many Camels Are There in Holland?: Dementia, Ma and Me'. Her writing offered another glimpse of the humour and honesty that characterised her public persona.

Tributes and Lasting Legacy

News of Law's death has prompted tributes from across the entertainment world, with admirers remembering her not simply as Emma Thompson's mother but as an accomplished performer in her own right.

Her career encompassed theatre, television, cinema and writing, and her performances showed a versatility that allowed her to move between dramatic and comic roles.

She was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2014 for services to drama and charitable work. For many viewers, Phyllida Law will remain familiar from her supporting performances, while others will remember her as the matriarch of one of Britain's best‑known acting families.

Across eight decades, Law built a career marked by a sustained commitment to performance. Her death at 94 concludes a notable chapter of British theatre and screen history.