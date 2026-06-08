Donald Trump has downplayed the latest strikes on Iran, saying no one was hurt, and revealed plans to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to urge him not to retaliate.

The US president's comments were made just hours after Iran fired multiple waves of missiles against Israel following Israeli strikes on Beirut, amid what was supposed to be an ongoing ceasefire.

A Phone Call Between Two World Leaders

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Trump told Axios he would call Netanyahu to remind the prime minister that they do not need to attack Iran any further. The president is hopeful that a deal could be reached between the US and Iran, and believes any further Israeli strikes could derail his attempts to reach an agreement.

'I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one,' Trump said.

A US official also told the publication that the Trump administration 'did not have anything to do with' the Sunday attacks, indicating that Israel acted without informing the Trump administration.

Trump Wants to Reach a Deal With Iran While Remaining Allies With Israel

In recent weeks, Trump has been adamant in saying that the US will no longer attack Iran, announcing a ceasefire that he has since extended indefinitely, citing internal divisions within Iran's leadership. Iran had largely refrained from escalation during this period until Israel's strikes on Beirut triggered the latest exchange.

Despite his firm stance on not wanting to attack Iran again, Trump stopped short of publicly criticising Israel. During his interview with Axios, the president downplayed the strikes, saying the Iranian retaliation had not caused casualties.

'The Iranian strikes didn't hurt anybody. Hopefully, Israel is not going to retaliate. If Bibi strikes them back, it's just gonna keep going like the last 47 years — or the last 3,000 years. We are very close to a final deal with Iran. It is going to be a good deal. I don't want it to blow up because of what is happening now,' he said.

However, Israel has made clear it will deliver a powerful response if Iran continues to attack. Iran has also vowed to continue striking Israel if it presses its offensive against Lebanon.

Israel Could Strike Again

Following the recent events, Israel officially closed all crossings into Gaza.

'Following the missile attacks launched by Iran against the State of Israel, a number of necessary security measures have been implemented, including the closure of the crossings into the Gaza Strip, among them the Kerem Shalom [Karem Abu Salem] Crossing and the Rafah Crossing, until further notice,' the Israeli government said in a statement.

Israeli spokesperson Effie Defrin condemned Iran's attacks and said Israel is assessing plans for the future. 'The [Israeli army] will continue to operate throughout Lebanon. We are prepared for the possibility of additional firing,' he said.

Defrin's statement signalled that Israel has not ruled out further action – a dynamic that will complicate Trump's push for a final deal with Tehran.