Brazilian content creator Mayk Leão is receiving renewed online attention after alleged UFO footage linked to his name circulated across social media platforms. His Instagram account currently shows approximately 2.4 million followers, while claims circulating online suggest rapid audience growth following the viral spread of the footage.

These claims have not been independently verified.

Alleged UFO Footage Circulates Across Platforms

The viral attention surrounding Mayk Leão is linked to a video recorded on a rural property in Campo Largo, Paraná, Brazil. The footage shows a nighttime outdoor scene captured in low-light conditions using a smartphone camera. The environment appears dark, with limited visibility of surrounding trees and open sky.

During the recording, the creator focuses on unusual activity observed in the distance. The video captures small, distant lights appearing in the night sky or near the horizon line. These lights are not clearly defined due to distance and lighting conditions, and no structural details can be identified from the footage.

The lights appear intermittently and shift position slightly over time. At points in the video, the camera zooms in, making the lights more visible, though still indistinct. The recording shows the lights remaining in view for a short duration before fading or moving out of frame.

The clip has been widely shared across platforms and linked to discussions about unidentified aerial phenomena. However, based solely on the footage, no definitive identification of the lights can be made.

Reddit Posts Reference Rapid Follower Growth Claims

The discussion surrounding Mayk Leão's online presence has also extended to Reddit, where users have shared posts claiming a dramatic increase in followers linked to the viral spread of the UFO footage. One widely circulated Reddit post describes the influencer as rising from a significantly smaller audience to over two million followers in a short period of time.

Some Reddit discussions have also referenced claims that Mayk Leão's account grew from approximately 44,000 followers to over two million in a short period following the circulation of the footage, though these figures have not been independently verified.

These claims remain user-generated and have not been confirmed by platform-released analytics or independent reporting. They reflect online discussion rather than verified data.

Current Instagram Figures Show 2.4 Million Followers

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Mayk Leão's Instagram profile currently displays approximately 2.4 million followers. This figure reflects his present audience size and is publicly visible on the platform.

However, Instagram does not provide a complete public history of follower growth, and no independently verified dataset has been made available to confirm earlier follower counts or a detailed timeline of how the account reached its current level.

At present, there is no official confirmation from Meta, Instagram's parent company, or any regulatory authority linking the circulation of UFO footage to changes in Mayk Leão's follower count.

There is no verified evidence establishing when any significant increase in followers occurred or what specific content may have influenced engagement. The situation remains based on unverified online claims, with no independently confirmed timeline linking the footage to changes in follower growth.