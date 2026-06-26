Former New York Mets pitcher Jenrry Mejia says 'divine intervention' saved his life after a devastating earthquake struck Venezuela on 25 June, collapsing the hotel where he was staying just moments after he escaped.

The 33-year-old former MLB reliever, who was in La Guaira while playing professional baseball in Venezuela, recalled how an elevator unexpectedly refused to take him to his sixth-floor room, instead carrying him to the lobby seconds before the building came crashing down.

Mejia later described the experience as a miracle, saying he believes God—not the elevator—saved him from becoming one of the disaster's many victims.

Mejia Says God Saved Him From Hotel Collapse

Mejia had just finished working out in the hotel gym when he entered the elevator intending to return to his room on the sixth floor.

According to the former Mets pitcher, he pressed the button for his floor, but the elevator unexpectedly descended to the basement before returning to the lobby instead of continuing upward.

Within moments of stepping out, the powerful earthquake shook the building, causing the hotel to collapse around him.

'I would have gone to number six, which was where my floor was, but the elevator didn't go up. It went straight down to the basement, came back up, and stopped in the lobby,' Mejia said during an interview after the disaster.

Reflecting on the incident, he credited his survival to divine intervention rather than mechanical failure. 'I'm not saying it was the elevator, but I think it was God protecting us. It wasn't the elevator—it was God Himself who sent it down,' he said.

Mejia also revealed that amid the chaos, he helped another person escape before emergency crews arrived.

Earthquake Leaves Hundreds Dead Across Venezuela

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The powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on 25 June, severely affecting La Guaira and areas near Caracas.

Authorities say hundreds of buildings suffered heavy damage or collapsed as rescue teams searched through the rubble. The latest reports indicate that at least 235 people have died, with hundreds more injured, although officials warn the toll could continue to rise as recovery efforts progress.

Numerous aftershocks have complicated rescue operations, while power outages, damaged roads and communication disruptions have slowed emergency response across affected regions.

The disaster has become one of Venezuela's deadliest natural catastrophes in decades.

Former Mets Pitcher Lost Everything In The Disaster

Although Mejia escaped with his life, he said the earthquake destroyed nearly all of his belongings.

The former MLB pitcher lost his passport, clothing and personal possessions when the hotel collapsed, leaving him temporarily stranded as transportation and flights were disrupted by the disaster.

Despite the losses, Mejia focused on expressing gratitude that he survived and extended prayers to those affected by the tragedy. 'May God bless Venezuela,' he said while thanking supporters who had reached out after learning he was safe.

Baseball Career Brought Mejia Back To Venezuela

Mejia was staying in La Guaira while competing in the Venezuelan professional baseball league after continuing his career outside Major League Baseball.

The Dominican right-hander debuted for the New York Mets in 2010 and later served as the club's closer before receiving multiple suspensions for performance-enhancing drugs. Although those setbacks ended his MLB career, he has remained active in winter leagues across Latin America.

As Venezuela continues mourning the victims and searching for survivors, Mejia's account has emerged as one of the disaster's most astonishing stories of survival.