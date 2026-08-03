New York City's century‑old drainage system is failing to cope with today's violent storms, leaving streets, homes and subways repeatedly under water, experts warn. While climate change is bringing heavier downpours, the city's ageing infrastructure was never built to handle the sheer volume of water now falling on its streets.

A combination of rising sea levels, more intense rainfall and an obsolete sewage network has left many neighbourhoods increasingly prone to flash flooding. Water pouring into homes and underground transport systems has become a familiar sight across New York and surrounding areas as storm drains overflow.

Ageing Infrastructure Under Growing Pressure

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York City's drainage system was not designed for the current climate, which brings more frequent and larger quantities of rainfall. A major renovation for a city of this population and size is not an easy task.

Weather specialists also identify climate change as one of the major reasons for flooding in New York City. Research published in Science Advances found that global warming increases the likelihood of heavier downpours, putting coastal cities such as New York at greater flood risk.

Why New York Is Among the Most Vulnerable

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New York City is one of eight US coastal cities facing a high risk of flooding, alongside Miami, Houston, New Orleans and Charleston.

Among these eight cities, New York has the largest population, with more than 4.75 million people at risk due to regular flooding and 4.4 million people at risk during severe flooding instances.

A dense population and low city elevation are key factors in why New York is so vulnerable to flooding, alongside an outdated drainage system and its proximity to large bodies of water.

Climate Change Is Making Floods Worse

Sea levels along US coastlines rise by a few millimetres every year, which could result in a 0.30 to 0.50 metre increase by 2050, according to experts. This development could lead to severe flooding in New York City, especially alongside its rising population. The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) says warmer temperatures allow the atmosphere to hold more moisture, leading to heavier rainfall.

The organisation notes that every 1°F rise in temperature allows the atmosphere to hold around 4% more water vapour. Combined with longer heatwaves that dry out the ground before storms arrive, rainwater is less able to soak into the soil, increasing surface flooding.

The Rising Cost of Flood Damage

Flooding remains the costliest natural disaster in the United States. NASA estimates floods caused more than $200 billion (£150 billion) in damage between 1980 and 2024, averaging around $4.5 billion per major event.

Research also shows the number of people living in flood‑prone areas worldwide has risen by up to 24% since 2000, driven by urban development, rising sea levels and more frequent extreme rainfall.

Can the Flood Risk Be Reduced?

Experts say modernised drainage systems are essential for cities like New York to cope with flooding. The Environmental Defense Fund also recommends making accurate flood‑risk information widely available to avoid infrastructure development in areas prone to flooding, in addition to government investment in flood resilience and disaster recovery.

For New Yorkers, the immediate priority is to upgrade the century‑old drainage system and sewer network so that the city can cope with bad weather and better protect its citizens from flooding and related damage.