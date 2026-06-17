Tropical Storm Arthur, the first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed off the middle Texas coast with 45 mph winds – but forecasters say its greatest threat will come from torrential rain and flash flooding rather than wind.

The storm developed on Wednesday morning, 17 June, with maximum sustained winds just six mph above the threshold for tropical storm status. It is expected to weaken quickly once it moves inland, but forecasters warn the rain, not the wind, is the real danger. Behind it, a clash of air masses is raising the odds of tornadoes from the Texas coast through the Deep South.

How Strong Is Arthur Right Now?

At 11:30 am Central Daylight Time on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center placed Arthur's centre roughly 60 miles east-northeast of Port O'Connor, Texas, and about 165 miles west-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Sustained winds had reached 45 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 999 millibars, and the storm was crawling northeast at nine mph.

That is a modest intensity by hurricane-season standards. National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan has been clear about this from the outset: 'The main hazard with these types of systems is largely the flooding from the heavy rainfall.'

Forecasters do not expect Arthur to strengthen meaningfully before landfall. Only minimal changes in strength are anticipated as the centre moves along or over coastal Texas before continuing into southern Louisiana and weakening inland. A Tropical Storm Warning runs from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana, while a watch extends further south to Sargent, Texas. Storm surge of two to four feet above normally dry ground is expected where Arthur's centre comes ashore, alongside dangerous surf and rip currents across the north-western Gulf Coast.

Why Flash Flood Alerts Are Spreading

Arthur is forecast to dump prolonged, training rainfall from the upper Texas coast through Louisiana, central and southern Mississippi, Alabama, western Georgia and the western Florida Panhandle. The hurricane centre projects 5 to 10 inches of rain through early Friday, with isolated totals near 20 inches.

That rain is falling on saturated ground. Parts of eastern Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi had already picked up more than a month's worth of rain in just three days before Arthur even formed, some of it within hours, as the system's moisture collided with a stalled front. Nearly 150 reports of flooding had been logged across the region since Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, and at least two people have died in floodwater in Texas this week, officials confirmed.

The impact was visible before Arthur had a name. In Waco, multiple vehicles became stranded in floodwater along Interstate 35 on Sunday night, forcing rescues, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Texas Game Warden Captain Matthew Kiel told CNN he had not seen flooding like that in Waco before, noting that many low-water crossings in rural parts of the county were inundated and wardens had completed several water rescues.

The state response came swiftly and on the record. Governor Greg Abbott's office filed a formal disaster proclamation on 15 June 2026, certifying that the severe storms event beginning 14 June 2026, including heavy rainfall, flash flooding, hazardous wind gusts, large hail and tornado threats, was causing widespread and severe property damage, injury or loss of life across more than 100 counties, from Harris and Galveston to Bexar, Hays and Travis. The proclamation suspends regulatory statutes that would otherwise hinder emergency response, and Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to move the State Emergency Operations Centre to round-the-clock operations.

Tornado Risk Building Over The Deep South

Arthur's rain bands are not the only hazard. As the storm's moisture pushes inland, it is colliding with a cold front sliding south out of Arkansas and Mississippi. The Weather Prediction Center notes that the tropical disturbance is strengthening the typical diurnal low-level jet over the Gulf, driving a plume of deep tropical moisture northward into the Texas and Louisiana coasts, while the stationary front advances south behind it as a cold front.

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Wind fields ahead of Arthur's centre are adding to the risk. As the storm tracks into south-west Louisiana, winds associated with the system are expected to strengthen out of the south ahead of it, producing strong low-level wind shear stretching from Texas into southern Louisiana and possibly Mississippi, while dewpoints in the mid-to-upper 70s Fahrenheit add fuel. That combination of shear and moisture is the classic recipe for tornadic supercells, even within a weak tropical system.

The National Weather Service office in Birmingham, Alabama, has posted a Flood Watch for Central Alabama running from 7 am Thursday to 7 pm Friday local time, alongside a Marginal severe risk. Heavy rainfall may flood low-lying areas, rivers, creeks and roadways, the office warned, while damaging wind and brief, isolated tornadoes remain the main severe-weather hazards Thursday. Forecasters elsewhere along the Gulf Coast have echoed that an isolated tornado or two is possible wherever Arthur's outer bands make landfall, from the Texas coast through southern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Arthur is not expected to survive long once its centre crosses into south-western Louisiana; weakening to a tropical depression is likely within hours, with dissipation possible by Thursday morning. But the rain engine behind it will keep running for days, and as Brennan put it, the threat to communities hundreds of miles inland will outlast the storm itself.