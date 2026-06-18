British politics has never been known for its simplicity, but the Makerfield by-election has produced a situation that many would have struggled to imagine.

What is taking place in this Greater Manchester constituency could have consequences far beyond its boundaries, with the result potentially influencing the future leadership of the Labour Party and, by extension, the country itself.

Voters have found themselves facing a political puzzle in which traditional assumptions about party loyalties and electoral outcomes do not necessarily apply.

A vote intended to punish Sir Keir Starmer could, in some circumstances, help him remain in power, while support for Labour candidate Andy Burnham could end up accelerating pressure on the Prime Minister.

As ballots begin to be cast, attention is focused not only on who wins the seat but also on what that result could mean for Labour's future, the stability of Starmer's leadership, and Burnham's ambitions in Westminster.

Burnham's Victory Could Trigger a Fresh Leadership Battle

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the contest, many observers still believe Andy Burnham remains the favourite to win the Makerfield by-election. The Greater Manchester Mayor enjoys strong recognition in the region, although figures close to his campaign insist the race is far tighter than many assume. At the same time, Reform UK believes it remains in contention, with supporters of Nigel Farage arguing that the result is still open.

If Burnham does secure victory and returns to Westminster as an MP, attention is expected to shift quickly towards his future role within Labour. Those close to him insist he will not immediately launch a leadership challenge.

According to allies, he has no intention of using a victory speech to begin a campaign against Starmer, nor is he expected to move within days of entering Parliament.

However, there is some belief among Labour figures that Burnham will eventually seek to capitalise on any momentum generated by a win. His supporters are said to be aware that Downing Street may attempt to slow his rise through political manoeuvres.

Starmer recently suggested he would like Burnham to join the Cabinet, an idea that has reportedly received little enthusiasm from Burnham's camp.

Another point of contention concerns Burnham's commitment to the forthcoming Greater Manchester mayoral by-election, which will be required if he leaves his current role. Downing Street believes he has obligations to remain heavily involved in that campaign.

Labour's leadership has pointed to a letter Burnham sent to the party's National Executive Committee during the selection process. In it, he wrote: 'If I were successful in gaining a seat in the House of Commons, I would ensure that proper campaign support is in place to build on the success of previous elections.'

He added: 'I also believe I would be able to mobilise Party members across the region to support the campaign so that we have an exceptional field operation.'

Starmer's allies argue that these commitments should keep Burnham focused on Greater Manchester for the coming weeks. Supporters of the mayor reject that interpretation and dismiss suggestions that he would withdraw from national politics after winning the seat.

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Growing Unrest Within Labour

While Burnham's intentions remain the subject of speculation, concern about Starmer's position appears to be growing within Labour. According to party figures, the Makerfield contest has temporarily interrupted criticism of the Prime Minister, but many expect internal pressure to return once the by-election concludes.

Starmer's supporters acknowledge that he has attempted various approaches to managing Burnham's return to Westminster. Yet critics argue that his authority has weakened and that calls for change within Labour are becoming harder to ignore.

One senior Labour MP described the mood inside the party by saying: 'There are people backing Andy, and there are others in the mix.'

The MP continued: 'But the number of people backing "change" in some form is just overwhelming. It will rip the heart out of Keir's government that it leaves him no choice but to go.'

Criticism Also Surrounds Burnham

Even so, Burnham is not without critics. Some Labour MPs question whether he has been properly tested in recent years, both as Mayor of Greater Manchester and during the Makerfield campaign. Supportive figures privately acknowledge that he has largely avoided detailed policy discussions and has yet to outline what a government under his leadership would look like.

There is also uncertainty about whether Burnham would enjoy a smooth path to the leadership. Some within Labour believe he should face a full contest rather than being handed the position unchallenged. Reports from within his camp suggest disagreements are already emerging over policy direction and strategy.

Beyond Labour's internal arguments lies another challenge. Opponents are likely to question Burnham's democratic mandate if he were to replace Starmer. With Makerfield containing around 77,000 voters, a victory based on roughly half of a 50 per cent turnout would mean support from only around 20,000 people.

That reality could quickly lead to demands for a general election, particularly given Burnham's previous calls for fresh public votes during periods of political instability under Conservative governments.