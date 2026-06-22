Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has confirmed he lost around 20lbs (9.07 kg) during a month-long detention in Dubai, marking his first verified on-camera disclosure linking his physical condition to his time held at Al Awir prison under civil debt enforcement proceedings in the United Arab Emirates.

The statement was made in a TikTok video that has since circulated widely across social platforms and formed the primary source for reporting on his return to the UK following his release.

First Verified Disclosure On Camera

In the footage, Andrews directly addresses his absence and condition, saying:

'Everyone, um, this is Lee. I've been missing now for several weeks. I can tell you I'm now safe and healthy and with my wife. Um, this is me live. I was taken to the salon. Um, no shitty filter. It's all me. Yes, I know. I'm bald. Not ugly, though'.

The video represents the first recorded instance in which Andrews confirms he had been 'missing for several weeks' while speaking publicly after his reported detention in Dubai.

Weight Loss Confirmation

Within the same statement, Andrews confirms he lost approximately 20lbs (9.07 kg) during the period in which he was held.

Reports have cited the figure following his reappearance on social media after release, with the loss described in coverage as occurring during his detention period, though it remains self-reported and not independently medically verified.

Civil Enforcement Detention In Dubai

According to reports, Andrews was detained in Dubai in connection with a civil debt enforcement case involving unpaid financial obligations.

The case is understood to relate to outstanding vehicle-related costs and legal fees, with total reported liabilities in excess of £50,000 ($64,000), subject to enforcement action under UAE civil procedure.

Al Awir prison has been identified in reporting as the facility where Andrews was held during the enforcement process.

Legal Process Context

Under UAE civil law, detention can be applied where court-ordered debts remain unpaid, particularly in commercial or contractual disputes.

In Andrews' case, reporting indicates the detention formed part of enforcement proceedings rather than criminal prosecution, meaning custody was linked to debt resolution rather than sentencing.

Sequence Leading To Public Return

Andrews was initially reported missing before UK media linked him to detention in Dubai under civil enforcement action.

He was held for approximately one month before being released and returning to the UK, where he later published the TikTok video addressing both his absence and physical condition in a single statement.

The clip is the first consolidated on-camera account covering the full period of his disappearance and detention.

Social Media Evidence And Reaction

The video has circulated across TikTok and other social media platforms, where users highlighted Andrews' reference to being 'missing for several weeks' alongside discussion of his visible weight change.

Engagement has included relief at his apparent return alongside scrutiny of inconsistencies in fragmented online accounts and reposted commentary surrounding his detention. One TikTok user commented: 'How nice of them to do him a hair transplant'.

AI-Generated Content Circulation

In a separate online activity, an Instagram account associated with The Katie Price Show shared an AI-generated video appearing to depict Lee Andrews singing about his hair.

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The post was captioned: 'We will address Lee's hair-raising ordeal in the next episode of the podcast... stay tuned!!!'.

The clip added further amplification to online discussion, circulating alongside renewed attention to Andrews' statement and weight loss claim.

The clip has now stood as the first verified on-camera disclosure confirming both his 20lbs weight loss and his detention in Dubai under civil debt enforcement proceedings, forming the central factual basis for reporting on his return and subsequent social media activity.

The legal framework, his direct statement, and the viral spread of related content establish the incident as a major UK entertainment news development driven by his own confirmed account of events.