Lee Andrews has broken his silence following his release from a Dubai prison, publicly thanking his wife Katie Price for securing his freedom despite explosive claims that she is quietly plotting an exposé.

The 43-year-old businessman returned to Instagram following his month-long disappearance, which sparked kidnapping fears and weeks of speculation. It was later revealed that he had been held in Al-Awir Central Prison amidst a swirling storm of financial fraud allegations and marital distrust.

Read more 'She Must Leave This Man': Katie Price Urged to Dump Lee Andrews After His 'Espionage' Claims 'She Must Leave This Man': Katie Price Urged to Dump Lee Andrews After His 'Espionage' Claims

Andrews' First Video After Jail

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Andrews updated his followers that he was 'now safe and healthy' and with his wife. He also detailed a harrowing ordeal he experienced surrounding his sudden disappearance near the Qatar-Omani border, claiming armed operatives intercepted him.

'I was taken close to the Qatar-Omani border by men with, well, at gunpoint,' Andrews told his followers, asserting that he was subsequently hand-tied, shackled, and hooded before being transported to a secure black site.

Katie Price’s husband has returned from his ordeal and with a new toupee.



Oh those little shits aye Lee for slapping you about! Got us all worried! 🙃 pic.twitter.com/dB7EMbBavW — Queenie ✌🏾🎀🇯🇲🇬🇧🇪🇸 (@Queenie_2312) June 16, 2026

'From what I know, it was an extended arm of the National Guard. And that's all I can reveal at the moment,' He added that he signed a disclaimer preventing him to go in further detail.

Andrews also clarified the reason for his arrest, 'At no point have I faced anything to do with fraud allegations or any criminal activity as such.'

Andrews claimed his location near the border led state security services to suspect him of espionage, keeping him isolated without access to telephones or legal counsel.

However, previous reports conflict with Andrews' claims, as it was indicated that his time in Al-Awir detention was a result of a long-standing private civil case, with some saying it was for alleged fraud.

Andrews Thanks Wife's Efforts

Among the most notable parts of Andrews' comeback video was his heartfelt tribute to Price, whom he credited with helping secure his release. 'Without her help involving all the UK authorities, I don't think I would have got out of that situation,' he said.

Andrews claimed Price's public campaign drew enough attention to his case that UAE authorities eventually intervened. 'Thank you to Katie for making such a noise where the UAE actually listened and let me go from there,' he added.

During Andrews' disappearance, Price spent weeks searching for answers and travelled to Dubai amid growing concerns over his whereabouts. She repeatedly appealed for information and publicly expressed fears that her husband had been kidnapped.

However, Price reportedly refused to pay the £140,000 bail for Andrews' release. She also rejected his idea to launch a GoFundMe and maintained that her husband should deal with his legal troubles himself.

Katie Price Reportedly Planning An Exposé

While Andrews' return should have marked the end of a weeks-long ordeal, fresh reports suggest a new chapter of the saga may already be unfolding.

The 48-year-old former glamour model is allegedly plotting a tell-all documentary or memoir tentatively titled How To Con A Conman, a project that could provide her most detailed account yet of the controversy surrounding her husband.

'Katie has told pals that she's going to do a new documentary called How To Con A Conman,' one source claimed. 'She keeps saying, "I've always been into Tinder Swindler and all of these crime documentaries." It's all for clout and clicks.'

During her time in Dubai, Price was reportedly accompanied by a documentary team to capture the unfolding drama.

'They got some clips together to obviously sell to Netflix. She asked Lee for both of his phones to help get him out, and now she has them, which have loads of evidence on. They can make a documentary.'

Meanwhile, a separate source suggested that Price is considering turning the experience into a book.

'The one positive Katie will take from all of this is that it's given her another incredible story to tell,' the source claimed. 'She's already talking about putting everything that's happened down on paper and turning it into a new book.'

As of writing, none of these claims has been confirmed by Price.