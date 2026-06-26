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A massive fire broke out in Peckham late Thursday night.

The London Fire Brigade recorded the incident as 'fire at commercial property' in Southwark at 10:54 p.m. Two hours after reporting the fire, the fire department called it under control but firefighters were still on scene to completely eradicate the fire.

'Firefighters have worked hard and the fire in Peckham is now under control,' said Station Commander Craig Abbott. 'At the height of the fire, a department store was alight. Crews will remain on scene until the morning to fully extinguish the fire and dampen down remaining hotspots.'

Some 15 fire engines and more than 100 firefighters were deployed to battle the fire.

Many citizens flocked to the area to take photos and videos that were immediately circulated through social media.

Fire in Peckham today in Khans bargains. Literally started so small and then got so much bigger. Props to the fire fighters for their patience and hard work. pic.twitter.com/Egf95VWTpm — G.P (@djjGPD) June 25, 2026

Initial Reports

While the London Fire Brigade mentioned a department store, it didn't specify which one, but some social media users identified it as Khan's Bargains. The department store in Copeland Park is somewhat of an institution on Rye Lane.

A storage unit was also noted to have been consumed by the flames.

The fire department immediately advised Rye Lane residents to keep themselves indoors to avoid the flames and fumes.

'A significant amount of smoke was produced by the fire and local residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed,' the London Fire Brigade said on social media while the fire was at its peak.

Traffic in the area was also affected.

The brigade received some 41 calls about the incident, and it fielded firefighters from Brixton and Old Ken Road, aside from those in Peckham. The department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

'Heart and Soul of South London'

Former Southwark Council leader Kieron Williams calls Peckham the 'heart and soul of south London.'

'Peckham is the heart and soul of south London and Rye Lane is the heart of Peckham, so it's wonderful to have so much of that colour and vibrancy captured in this heart-warming film,' Williams said, referring to the 2023 romantic comedy, Rye Lane starring David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah.

The critically acclaimed film follows two strangers, played by Jonsson and Oparah, who have a chance encounter on Rye Lane. They recently went through a breakup and spent an entire day getting to know each other.

Rye Lane, the 800-metre street, is definitely the third star of the film.

'We were delighted to welcome the cast and crew to our borough for the filming and to see local businesses getting involved. Southwark is fast becoming a global centre for filmmaking, but few have captured the rich diversity and eclectic spirit of our community in the way that Rye Lane has,' Williams also said of the film.

The street is largely famous for its diverse community and street market with mostly independent shops.

Rye Lane director Raine Anne-Miller said it was important for her to have the movie set in Peckham even though it was originally set in Camden.

'It's an important part of London for me, but it's just an important place in general—the history of it, its identity, the multicultural influences,' said Anne-Miller.