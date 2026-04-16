Katy Perry and Ruby Rose's long-ago night out in Melbourne is under intense scrutiny this week after Rose accused the pop star of sexually assaulting her at a nightclub in 2010, allegations Perry's team has strongly denied. The disputed incident is said to have taken place at Spice Market in the Australian city after the pair reportedly crashed a high school prom at the Grand Hyatt hotel on 15 August that year.

Rose made the allegation on social media, claiming Perry 'pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her vagina on my face.' Rose has since reported the claim to police. Perry's representative, in a statement to The Tab, rejected the accusation, calling it 'categorically false' and describing Rose's account as 'dangerously reckless lies.'

This photo was NOT taken when Ruby Rose and Katy Perry left Spice Market. It was taken in the Melbourne Grand Hyatt — which is where the prom crashing took place — and I can say that for a fact because of that goddamn ugly carpet. You can see the weird “eye” things near Katy’s… pic.twitter.com/m73CLfZVWC — 𝙻𝚎𝚊𝚟𝚎𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚍𝙰𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚎 🇨🇦 (@LeaveHeardAlone) April 16, 2026

Perry's epresentative also pointed to what they described as Rose's 'well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals,' adding that those previous claims had 'repeatedly been denied by those named.' There has been no independent confirmation of Rose's account and no charges have been reported at the time of writing, meaning the allegations remain unproven and should be treated with caution.

A Crashed Prom and a Viral Clip

The night now under examination began in a markedly different setting from the VIP booths and bottle service of central Melbourne. On 15 August 2010, Katy Perry, then riding high on the success of 'I Kissed a Girl,' and Ruby Rose, already a recognisable face in Australia, turned up uninvited at a high school prom held at the Grand Hyatt.

Footage from that evening, which has resurfaced and is gathering millions of views on X, shows a group of teenage boys enthusiastically performing Beyoncé's 'Single Ladies' routine on a small dance floor. Mid-performance, Perry, sporting a sharp black bob, strides into frame, snatches the microphone and joins in as the room erupts. She dances and sings along with the crowd, clearly enjoying the moment. Rose does not appear in the clip, but online observers have pointed to the timestamp and location as a link to the later nightclub segment of the evening.

On the same day, Rose appeared to confirm the impromptu gatecrash. In a 2010 Facebook post, she shared a photograph of herself and Katy Perry with an unidentified friend, taken at the prom. Her caption read, 'I Crashed 'A PROM' and I liked it' a winking nod to Perry's breakout hit. For years, the post was little more than a throwback to a chaotic night. It has since become a digital breadcrumb in a more serious narrative.

Other photographs have circulated showing Perry and Rose leaving a venue. Social media users initially speculated that the images were taken outside Spice Market, the nightclub where the alleged incident is said to have occurred later that night. Closer inspection suggests they were instead taken at the Grand Hyatt, highlighting how easily the public record can become blurred when online speculation outpaces verified evidence.

Spice Market, a Bar Manager and a Disputed Night

After leaving the prom, the group continued the night at Spice Market, a well-known Melbourne nightclub. It is here that Rose alleges the assault by Perry took place. Her account has not been corroborated by any contemporaneous witnesses, and no footage of that part of the evening has emerged.

A former manager of Spice Market, speaking to the Herald Sun, offered a more mundane account. 'I was not aware of any alleged assault, or someone vomiting,' he said, adding that Perry and Rose 'were drunk, they were not paralysed or anything and just like any other person drinking at a nightclub.' According to his recollection, the pair spent most of the night in the VIP section before bar staff discreetly escorted them out through a side exit to avoid crowds.

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His comments do not prove or disprove Rose's allegation. They do, however, present a conflicting version of the same few hours, in which the most notable details relate to intoxication levels and logistics rather than any criminal conduct. Perry's team has pointed to the lack of corroboration as part of its broader argument that Rose's account is unreliable.

The imbalance of influence in the dispute is difficult to ignore. Perry is a global star with extensive legal and public relations support. Rose, while also a public figure, is making a claim that is both serious and difficult to substantiate more than a decade later. The resurfaced video of Perry at the school prom, the Facebook caption and the recollections of a former manager do not resolve the central question of what, if anything, occurred in Spice Market's VIP area.

What the material does reveal is how a single night in 2010 now exists in layers. There is the public performance, preserved in grainy clips and fan memories. There is the curated social media version, full of jokes and wordplay. And there is the contested private account, now with police, which outsiders may never see in full. Until investigators confirm or dismiss Ruby Rose's allegation, the truth of that night remains suspended between those versions, debated in statements and comment sections rather than in any courtroom.