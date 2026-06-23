Katie Price has admitted she has 'hurt people deeply' and 'made mistakes' in a new Sky documentary filmed in the UK, as the 48-year-old confronts her past relationships with Gareth Gates and ex-husband Alex Reid in Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, which launches on 8 July.

For context, the four-part series charts how Katie Price went from a shy child called Katrina to one of Britain's most relentlessly documented celebrities, first as Page 3 alter ego Jordan in the late 1990s, then as a reality TV mainstay on I'm A Celebrity, Celebrity Big Brother and Loose Women. This time, the cameras turn back on the woman who once built an empire on letting them in, with Price pointedly telling viewers: 'I've got nothing to hide. I am what I am.'

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Katie Price Faces Gareth Gates Story Head-On

The trailer for Katie Price: Nothing To Hide opens with a calm, almost disarming voice, not Katie's but her mother Amy Price. She recalls her daughter as 'quite shy as a little girl,' before the footage cuts forward to the celebrity creation the public knows as Katie Price. The contrast is deliberate. So is the damage.

In the first clip released by Sky, Katie looks straight to camera and says: 'I know I have hurt people deeply, and I know I've made mistakes.' It is an admission many critics spent years demanding, now finally said out loud, if not exactly in a courtroom then on a streaming platform.

The trailer then revisits one of the most notorious episodes of her early fame, when she had a fling with singer Gareth Gates in 2002. At the time, she was 23 and six months pregnant. He was 17 and fresh out of Pop Idol, one of the most hyped teen stars in the country. She later sold the story of their brief relationship, a decision that helped cement her tabloid power while shredding his nice-boy image.

The new series appears to put that choice back under the microscope. Viewers only get a glimpse of Gates in the teaser, but the message is clear enough, this is not going to be a sanitised walk down memory lane. It is the awkward stuff too.

Another contributor in the trailer says Katie 'throws these little bombs and wants to see what they do.' It is a brutal line, but anyone who watched the 2000s tabloid circus probably knows exactly what they mean. She built a career, and a living, on detonating parts of her private life in public.

Alex Reid Says Katie Price 'Emasculated' Him

The Katie Price documentary does not stay in the early years. It also pulls in one of her shortest and most scrutinised marriages, to cage fighter and reality star Alex Reid.

The pair married in 2010 and separated within a year. Their relationship was played out in weekly magazines, joint TV appearances and a flurry of reality projects. Now, in the Sky series, Reid says she 'emasculated' him, a blunt assessment of how their marriage felt from his side.

For starters, this is the point where the programme begins to look less like a standard rehab-of-the-celeb image job and more like a reckoning. Allowing an ex-husband to say on camera that you stripped him of his sense of masculinity is not exactly the safest PR move. Price then responds in her own way, saying: 'I've got nothing to hide. I am what I am. It's like watching a movie, isn't it?'

There is something slightly surreal about that comment. Katie Price has lived in front of cameras for almost three decades, yet here she is describing her own life as if she is finally sitting in the audience. Whether that is denial, distance or just survival will probably be what viewers argue about on X and TikTok once the episodes drop.

Her mother's intervention underlines how serious things got behind the pantomime. In the trailer, Amy Price says: 'We had to do something, otherwise we'd lose her.' It is one of the few lines that punctures the glossy montage and hints at a family panicking about more than headlines and contracts.

A Career Built On Exposure, Now Questioned

Katie Price's CV is wild even by reality TV standards. She first rose to fame as Jordan, a Page 3 model, in 1996. By 2004 she had rebranded herself as Katie on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, falling for fellow contestant Peter Andre in the jungle. That romance led to marriage, children, spin-off shows and an early blueprint for the influencer economy, long before we called it that.

She then stacked up more appearances on shows such as Celebrity Big Brother and Loose Women, alongside a conveyor belt of reality series with her name in the title. Her private life was never really private. It became the product.

Across those years she has been engaged nine times and married four. She has talked openly about extensive cosmetic surgery, including multiple breast enlargements and facelifts. The body, like the relationships, has been repeatedly up for public inspection, usually for a fee.