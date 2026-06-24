Constantino Garcia has called on the online community to help identify the woman who allegedly assaulted his mother, Arabelia Martinez, a long-time street vendor outside a downtown Los Angeles mall at Figueroa and 7th Streets.

His appeal came after footage of the attack on his 62-year-old mother spread rapidly across social media, sparking outrage among local residents and online viewers.

Garcia said in a TikTok video that his mother remains traumatised by the assault and the damage caused to her business. He also appeared in an interview, where he said she is still recovering at home after suffering significant bruising during the incident.

Describing the Mayhem

Garcia explained a detailed timeline of the assault in his video, providing narration while the citizen's video is playing in the background. He stated that the attack happened after his mother declined the would-be assailant's extortion.

According to Garcia, the woman allegedly intimidated Martinez, telling her she needed a permit to sell on the street. He also claimed the woman made racist remarks, including telling Martinez to 'go back to Mexico.'

As the argument escalated, the woman allegedly took one of Martinez's sauces and poured it over the hot dogs she was selling. Garcia said his mother then threw spiced powder at the woman, explaining that this was the moment she felt frightened and believed she needed to defend herself.

Unfortunately, the act aggravated the woman further and tackled Martinez to the ground before proceeding to hit her in the back of the head several times.

Bystanders tried to break up the scuffle, but Garcia said the woman continued throwing punches after getting back to her feet, causing Martinez to fall a second time.

The incident reportedly ended with the woman destroying the hot dog stall.

Community Rallies Behind Martinez

Garcia concluded his video with a call for support, encouraging members of the public to visit his mother's stall between Tuesday and Sunday from 9:00am to 6:00pm.

'Come buy a hot dog, a water or just show up in solidarity,' Garcia said.

Additionally, numerous social media creators commented on the incident, helping bring national attention to the crime. An outpouring of support and a call for justice is also predominant in the comment sections in Garcia's and other creators' stitched videos.

One commenter wrote: 'I cried watching this, just thinking that's someone's mum and grandmother. Please let her know we are all thinking of her and will find a solution.'

Meanwhile, fellow vendors working near Martinez have expressed hopes for her speedy recovery. Brian Caphart, a clothing vendor whose stall is located nearby, said he tried to intervene and stop the attacker but was unable to prevent all of the violence.

Worry Grows Regarding Targeted Attacks

Unfortunately, Martinez's experience is not an isolated case.

Guadalupe Lara, another nearby vendor, said she has experienced similar incidents, raising concerns within the street-vendor community, particularly among immigrant business owners, about the possibility of targeted attacks.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has confirmed that its investigation remains ongoing, including efforts to identify the woman seen in the viral footage.

Authorities are urging anyone with information that may assist the investigation to come forward and contact police.