Callum Turner has revealed that starting a family with his wife, Dua Lipa, is part of the future he wants, just over two months after the couple married in an intimate London ceremony.

The 36-year-old actor discussed his plans for the next chapter of his life during an interview with Esquire UK, shortly after he and Lipa, 30, tied the knot in May. Turner said he would like to have children, while also describing his marriage to the pop star as a new chapter.

Callum Turner Opens up About Starting a Family

During the interview, Turner said he was looking forward to doing 'more of the same' work he is doing now, before adding 'family' to his vision for the future.

When asked whether starting a family was a priority, the One Night Only star replied: 'Obviously, yeah, I'm 36. I'd like to have a family and raise some kids.'

Read more Is Dua Lipa Pregnant? Callum Turner Openly Shares He Wants to Start a Family, 'Raise Some Kids' Is Dua Lipa Pregnant? Callum Turner Openly Shares He Wants to Start a Family, 'Raise Some Kids'

Turner's comments mark his clearest public indication yet that fatherhood is among his long-term goals with Lipa.

However, he did not announce that they are expecting a child or provide a timeline for when they might have children.

Lipa has also previously spoken about her hopes of becoming a mother. In a 2025 interview with British Vogue, she said she would 'love to have kids one day' but acknowledged that finding the right time could be difficult given her career and touring commitments.

She added that she believed it was something that would 'happen when it happens', stressing that raising a child involves far more than simply loving children.

Inside Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Wedding

Turner's family comments come shortly after the couple reached another milestone by getting married.

The pair held an intimate civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on 31 May. They then celebrated with a larger gathering in Sicily the following weekend, giving them both a private wedding moment in the UK and a more elaborate celebration in Italy.

Turner also opened up about the wedding during his Esquire UK interview, calling it 'the most beautiful day of my life'. He said it had felt 'pretty surreal' to receive congratulations from strangers after such a personal event became public.

The actor added that he appreciated finding someone he loved who loved him in return and said he and Lipa wanted to spend as much time together as possible.

How Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Relationship Began

Lipa and Turner were first linked in January 2024 after being spotted together in London. The singer confirmed their relationship on Instagram several months later, and the pair continued to make occasional public appearances while largely keeping their private life away from the spotlight.

They became engaged in 2025, with Lipa later sharing that she was excited about spending the rest of her life with Turner.

She also revealed that the pair first crossed paths separately at London's River Cafe and bonded after discovering they were reading the same book.

Their marriage followed more than two years after their relationship first became public. The newlyweds have since made their first red-carpet appearance as husband and wife, attending the New York premiere of Turner's film One Night Only earlier this month.

While Turner's comments point towards family life as part of the couple's future, neither has suggested that they are currently expecting a baby. For now, the actor's remarks offer a glimpse into what he hopes the next chapter of their married life could bring.