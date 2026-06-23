A Catholic nun has weighed in on the long-running debate surrounding UFOs and extraterrestrial life. In a video posted on The Station of the Cross' YouTube channel 'Mother Miriam Highlights' on 22 June, Mother Miriam suggested that alleged alien encounters may be more closely linked to spiritual forces than visitors from distant planets.

Responding to a question from a subscriber named Connor, who noted that the Catholic Church has no definitive teaching on aliens, Mother Miriam acknowledged the growing divide between two dominant interpretations of the phenomenon. One view sees UFOs and alleged alien encounters as evidence of advanced beings travelling from other worlds, while the other interprets such experiences through a spiritual lens, often associating them with demonic activity.

The question aimed to know which perspective is more convincing. In her response, Mother Miriam said she was not sufficiently informed to firmly endorse either position, but admitted she was more inclined to consider the spiritual explanation than the extraterrestrial one.

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Aliens Could Be Fallen Angels

During the discussion, Mother Miriam pointed to the writings of St. Thomas Aquinas. She noted that the medieval theologian described angels as beings that could be considered 'extraterrestrial' in the literal sense of existing beyond the Earth.

She also cited an article from Catholic apologetics website Catholic Answers, which argues that many alleged UFO encounters can be explained through the activity of 'fallen angels.' According to that interpretation, supernatural entities may seek to deceive human beings by encouraging beliefs that draw attention away from God and traditional religious faith.

'I'm not smart enough to fall on either side. I think sooner look at the demonic side than the extraterrestrial. Actually, St. Thomas Aquinas called extraterrestrial beings, that's the way he described the angels,' Mother Miriam said.

'And there's a little paragraph here on catholic.com who says the best explanation for UFOs and alleged encounters with aliens is that fallen angels, I mean, it's possible that they're aliens and extraterrestrials,' she continued. 'The church is not definitive on that. But, they don't know. More of a scientific situation but nothing in theology tells us that. And again, the best explanation is that fallen angels are at work in the world. We know that. They do all they can to deceive human beings and draw them into a belief system without God, without faith, and without the necessary graces for their salvation.'

A Cosmic Conflict and an Unanswered Question

Expanding on the spiritual interpretation, Mother Miriam described the Christian worldview as one involving an ongoing cosmic struggle between forces of good and evil. Within this framework, angels serve either as agents of divine truth or as sources of deception and destruction.

She argued that fascination with paranormal phenomena, including alleged alien visitations, could potentially distract individuals from religious faith and spiritual concerns. According to this view, the greatest danger lies not in the possibility of extraterrestrial life itself, but in allowing such theories to replace belief in God.

'These extraterrestrial forces are involved in a great cosmic war, and human beings are a part of the conflict,' the nun narrated, citing the same article. 'Once that is understood, all that remains is for you to decide on which side you plan to do battle.'

Mother Miriam concluded that for now, humanity has not been given clear proof of alien life. This leaves the debate unresolved and continuing to occupy the space between science, faith and speculation.