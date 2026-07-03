When Religion News Service revisited the alien question in June 2026, it found that the Vatican and other religious traditions have been discussing extraterrestrial life for centuries, with Catholic scholars and a US congressman among those openly treating it as a live theological issue. The article, Religious groups are more prepared for aliens than you think, makes clear that the real surprise is not fear, but familiarity.

The news came after Steven Spielberg's film Disclosure Day used the possibility of alien contact to stage a familiar culture-war question about faith, God and human uniqueness. In the film, a Catholic character worries that proof of life beyond Earth could push believers to 'stop believing in God,' but the RNS report argues that this dramatic instinct often misses how religious people have already processed the possibility.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, but the paper's reporting suggests the Vatican has been far less rattled by the idea than pop culture likes to imply.

The Vatican And The Alien Question

For Catholics, the most famous line in the story remains the one that has refused to die. A Vatican astronomer said he would baptise an alien 'if she asks,' and that offhand remark has become shorthand for a much deeper theological reality, namely that the Church has not treated extraterrestrial life as a contradiction of doctrine.

Diana Pasulka, a religious studies professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, told RNS that Catholics have long been interested in life beyond Earth, and even traced the idea back to a German Catholic cardinal in the 15th century.

Pasulka's argument is not that the Vatican has a neat alien doctrine tucked away in a drawer. It is that the institution has been thinking around the problem for ages.

That matters, because once you strip away the sci-fi packaging, the question is familiar territory for a Church that has spent centuries trying to reconcile mystery, cosmology and salvation. 'When it comes to Catholics, aliens are simply not a problem for them,' she said.

Faith Traditions And Life Beyond Earth

The RNS report makes the same point about other religions, with Paul Gutjahr of Indiana University Bloomington arguing that the conversation has never belonged to Catholics alone. He pointed to Cotton Mather, the prominent Puritan clergyman in Colonial-era Massachusetts, who was already speculating in the early 1700s that God was so vast that life elsewhere in the universe was almost inevitable.

Gutjahr put it plainly, saying the existence of life on other stars would be a sign of God's greatness, omnipotence and ubiquity.

There is something almost disarming about how ordinary that sounds once said aloud. The subject can look mad from the outside, all flashing lights and tinfoil hats, but in religious hands it quickly becomes a question about scale.

If the universe is this large, why would humanity be alone? RNS reports that Jewish thought entered the discussion as well, especially during the space race, when at least one rabbi wrote an academic article on extraterrestrial life.

Pasulka added that people who say they have seen UFOs often interpret those experiences through their own traditions. She said Orthodox Jews she has interviewed remain curious but unshaken, while some Muslims have described UFO encounters through the concept of jinn. In other words, the same sky, different vocabulary.

The harder issue is not whether aliens exist, but what their existence would mean for Christianity's central story. If Jesus died for human sins, what happens if intelligent life exists elsewhere, and if so, are those beings saved in the same way? That is the theological knot lurking under the whole debate, and it is the bit that has always given the conversation its sting.

Gutjahr said Ellen G. White, co-founder of the Seventh-day Adventist tradition, addressed that problem in the 1880s. Her view, as he described it, was that Earth is the only fallen planet, while life elsewhere did not share humanity's sin. That means Earth becomes the lone stage for redemption, and the rest of the cosmos watches, so to speak, from the seats. 'We become like a visual aid to the entire universe,' Gutjahr said.

Tim Burchett, the Republican congressman from Tennessee, added a more literal political edge to the debate. Speaking to RNS in December 2024, he said he sees evidence of UFOs in the Bible, specifically in Ezekiel's description of a 'wheel within a wheel.' He said that sounded to him like a 'traditional flying saucer,' which is the kind of line that tends to travel fast in Washington, even by Washington standards.

How Religion Handles The Alien Problem

The RNS story also notes that belief in intelligent life is not especially rare among religious Americans, even if it is less common than among the non-religious. A 2021 Pew Research poll found that most Protestants and Catholics said their best guess was that intelligent life exists on other planets, while white evangelical Protestants were the most sceptical group, with only around 40% saying they thought it probably does. Pew's findings were based on 10,417 US adults surveyed in June 2021.

That split helps explain why alien talk keeps surfacing in religious and political life. It is not just about flying saucers. It is about scripture, salvation, and whether human beings are the centre of the story or merely one chapter in a much longer one.

Burchett did not flinch when asked whether aliens would need their own version of Jesus. 'The Bible's pretty clear about there being one,' he said. 'Jesus died for them just like everybody else.'

Gutjahr said the sheer volume of historical examples surprised even him. He had expected to find a few scattered references and instead found something closer to a catalogue, spanning centuries, denominations and continents.

'It turns out that the whole freaking world has thought about life on other planets,' he said, laughing, and that may be the closest thing here to a final word.