A conservative US Catholic nun has warned that every UFO sighting and supposed alien encounter may in fact be a brush with 'fallen angels,' arguing that the strange lights and craft reported in the skies are part of a spiritual deception unfolding in the modern world.

The comments came from Mother Miriam of the Lamb of God, a Brooklyn-born convert who now runs a monastery in Oklahoma and hosts a regular religious podcast. In a recent episode, she took a listener's question about extraterrestrials and steered it somewhere far darker than science fiction, framing UFO lore not as harmless curiosity but as a front in what she called a 'great cosmic war.'

UFO Theories Pushed Into The Spiritual Realm

Mother Miriam did not hedge her words. Asked whether aliens were real or spiritual beings, she replied: 'I think sooner look at the demonic side than the extraterrestrial.' In her view, reported UFO phenomena are less about distant galaxies and more about a centuries‑old struggle between good and evil.

Drawing on St Thomas Aquinas, the medieval theologian who gave Catholicism much of its formal thinking on angels, she argued that the Church already believes in 'extraterrestrial intelligence,' just not in the way Hollywood imagines. Angels, she said, are 'from another world, the spiritual world,' and so count as true non‑human intelligences.

'The Catholic position, there is such a thing as extraterrestrial intelligence,' she told listeners. 'These creatures really are from another world, the spiritual world. They're what we call angels.'

The leap to UFO narratives is straightforward in her mind. Angelic beings can appear, influence and mislead. If some are obedient to God, others have fallen away and now act, she contends, as 'ministers of deception and destruction.'

The Vatican itself has no official teaching on whether flesh‑and‑blood aliens exist on other planets. Mother Miriam openly acknowledged that fact, but insisted the spiritual reality is 'considerably more disturbing' than any benign civilisation visiting in peace.

A Cosmic War Behind Every UFO Obsession

In a YouTube video expanding on her remarks, Mother Miriam sketched a universe locked in supernatural conflict and suggested that UFO fascination is not neutral entertainment, but an intentional distraction.

She claimed these spiritual entities 'do all they can to deceive human beings and draw them into a belief system without God, without faith, and without the necessary graces for their salvation'. If they can keep people 'wrapped up in theories of alien visitations and extraterrestrial visitors to Earth,' or absorbed by paranormal phenomena, she argued, they will have 'succeeded in their diabolical mission to deceive and to destroy.'

It is an unapologetically stark worldview. The sightings, the documentaries, the late‑night radio shows, even the more sober government reports on unidentified aerial phenomena are all taking place against a backdrop of invisible warfare.

'These extraterrestrial forces are involved in a great cosmic war. And human beings are a part of a conflict,' she said. 'Once that is understood, all that remains is for you to decide on which side you plan to do battle.'

None of this is official Catholic doctrine. Nothing in her description of UFOs as demonic has been confirmed by Church authorities, and there is no scientific evidence tying unexplained aerial sightings to spiritual beings of any kind, so her claims rest squarely in the realm of theology and personal conviction.

JD Vance, Tucker Carlson And A Growing UFO Suspicion

Mother Miriam's theory, however fringe it may sound to secular ears, does not stand alone. A similar suspicion has quietly migrated from religious margins into parts of the American right.

US vice president JD Vance, then still a senator, previously suggested on a podcast that UFOs might be 'demons' rather than visiting spacecraft. Broadcaster Tucker Carlson has floated comparable ideas, musing that some unexplained aerial events look more like manifestations from another dimension than hardware from another star.

There is a certain pattern here: a deep scepticism of government disclosure narratives, a refusal to accept purely technological explanations and a readiness to slot UFO stories into a biblical frame of angels, devils and end‑times expectation.

Set against those religious and conspiratorial takes is the cooler perspective of mainstream culture. Even Hollywood's most alien‑curious voices tend to stay within philosophical lines. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who has spent half a career imagining contact scenarios, has not called UFOs demonic. Instead, he has wondered aloud what genuine extraterrestrial life would do to human self‑understanding.

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Ahead of the release of his film Disclosure Day, Spielberg asked: 'What does this do to the fundamental beliefs that many of us have? Is God our God only on this planet? Or is God a god for every system where there's civilization and intelligent life, and even developing life?' Those questions, although profound, still assume that any beings out there would be part of a created universe, not fallen spirits masquerading as aliens.

Mother Miriam, for her part, leaves a narrow door open to a more conventional discovery. 'It's possible there are other planets,' she conceded. 'The church is not definitive on that. If we find out one day that there is truly life on other planets, well, we'll know then. But so far, our Lord hasn't shown us that.'

Between the people watching the skies for spacecraft and those praying against demons in disguise, the same bright, inexplicable lights are being read in radically different ways, and nobody can yet prove whose interpretation is closer to the truth.