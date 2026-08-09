Italian Bible translator Mauro Biglino has claimed that ancient Hebrew scriptures describe multiple physical beings, rather than one God, and may preserve accounts of non-human rulers visiting Earth.

In comments reported this month, Biglino said his reading of biblical language, developed while translating Old Testament texts for Catholic publisher Edizioni San Paolo, also raises questions about what Vatican scholars may know of his work.

Biglino is a prominent advocate of the ancient alien theory, which argues that technologically advanced non-human visitors were misunderstood as gods, angels or demons by ancient societies. His latest claims rest on a literal interpretation of selected Hebrew terms and passages, an approach that mainstream biblical scholars do not accept.

Biglino said figures within the Vatican, including historians, archaeologists and scientists, were 'likely fully aware' that the Hebrew Bible could offer a more complicated account than conventional religious teaching allows.

He provided no evidence that Vatican officials were monitoring his research or preparing to respond to it.

'Given the reach of my publications... I believe it is highly probable that, sooner or later, the Vatican will intervene in some way,' he claimed. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so readers should treat them with caution.

Elohim Sits at Heart of Alien Rulers Claim

Biglino's argument centres on the Hebrew word Elohim, which is plural in form and is often translated as 'God' in English-language Bibles. He argues that the word refers not to a singular, eternal deity but to a group of powerful beings who governed territories, held councils and fought wars.

He has also pointed to names including Yahweh, Elyon and Shaddai, which Jewish and Christian traditions generally understand as names or titles for one God. In Biglino's interpretation, they may instead indicate different rulers or authorities.

'My approach is different because I begin with the Hebrew words, their grammar and the concrete actions attributed to the biblical protagonists,' he said.

That is the crux of his argument. Biglino says the Elohim are depicted behaving like physical entities, travelling between places, forming alliances, and experiencing anger, jealousy and fear.

They also eat, drink and rest, he argued, traits that he believes sit awkwardly with the traditional description of an all-knowing and immortal God.

He cited Psalm 82, which describes God presiding over an assembly of divine beings and warning that they will 'die like mortals.' He also referred to Deuteronomy 32, which discusses nations being divided among higher powers.

Neither passage, however, mentions extraterrestrials, spacecraft or alien contact. Mainstream scholars generally interpret the other figures in such passages as spiritual beings subordinate to the God of Israel, not rival physical rulers from another world.

There is another important grammatical point. Although Elohim is plural in form, it is frequently paired with singular verbs when referring to Israel's God.

Biblical scholars have long regarded that construction as evidence that the word can carry a singular meaning in context.

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Alien Rulers Theory Extends to Ezekiel's Vision

Biglino also believes parts of Exodus and Ezekiel may describe machinery rather than religious visions.

He focused on the Hebrew word kavod, commonly translated as the 'glory' of God, which, he said, can also carry connotations of weight, heaviness and physical substance.

In biblical passages, he noted, the kavod arrives and departs, moves through space and is associated with noise, fire and light. Its presence can be dangerous to people nearby.

'In these contexts, it behaves like something physically present,' Biglino said.

He argued that ancient writers lacked the vocabulary to describe advanced technology, leaving them to frame encounters with superior beings through the religious language available to them.

In his reading, Ezekiel's extraordinary vision could be a record of a flying vehicle. Mainstream biblical scholars, however, generally interpret the passage as symbolic prophetic imagery rather than a description of technology.

Biglino said the interpretation emerged during his work translating 17 books of the Old Testament. He believes the possible discovery of technologically advanced non-human beings would present a more serious theological question for the Catholic Church than the possibility of life elsewhere in the universe.

The Vatican Observatory has publicly discussed the prospect of extraterrestrial life. Biglino predicted that the Church could ultimately frame aliens as creations of the same universal God, but said the suggestion that non-human beings visited Earth and became identified as gods would be much harder for religious institutions to absorb.

'It could simply say that these beings, like humanity, are creatures of the one universal God,' he said.