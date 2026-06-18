A social media influencer from Martil, Morocco is facing more than just backlash after posting a graphic video allegedly showing him skinning, cooking and eating a dog. The influencer is also facing criminal proceedings after the video triggered outrage across the country.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Ayoub Ben Nesnes following backlash from animal welfare campaigners, religious figures and members of the public who condemned the footage after it circulated online. The video reportedly attracted more than 200,000 views before it was removed from YouTube.

Police reportedly located and detained the YouTuber in the northern Moroccan town of Martil after a warrant was issued by authorities near the capital, Rabat. Reports indicate that prosecutors have accused him of offences linked to animal mistreatment and conduct viewed as offensive to religious values. He is being held while awaiting further legal proceedings, per The Sun.

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Disturbing Video Sparks Backlash

The controversy intensified because the footage appeared around Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant dates in the Islamic calendar. According to reports, the influencer presented the dog as a substitute for the sheep traditionally associated with the holiday, claiming the rising cost of livestock had made conventional sacrifices difficult to afford.

The explanation did little to calm public anger. The Moroccan Society for the Protection of Animals and Nature condemned the act, saying that animal abuse should not be treated as entertainment.

Moroccan news outlet Yabiladi reported the three animal welfare organisations took the case to the King's Prosecutor at the Court of First Instance in Tetouan, urging the authorities to investigate and take legal action as necessary.

Submitting the case were the Al Rahma Association for the Care of Stray Dogs in M'diq, the Al Amal Association for Animal Welfare in Tetouan, and the Mizan Al Rahma wal Adala Association for the Defense of Animals in Tetouan.

President of the Al Rahma Association for the Care of Stray Dogs Mohamed Amziane said the video 'reveals a dangerous level of detachment from human values,' calling it 'deeply shocking.' Amziane said, 'Eid al-Adha does not symbolise brutality or abuse of animals, but rather embodies values of solidarity and spiritual devotion within a framework of mercy and respect.'

'Violence directed against animals, whether living or dead, is an indicator of a tendency that may carry over into other forms of violence, potentially targeting humans themselves. The video documents a complete absence of empathy or compassion and projects a negative image of society,' he continued.

Local reports reveal that Nesnes has been charged with offences including insulting Islam and animal cruelty. He is said to be held in El Arjat prison while awaiting trial.

Influencer Denies Killing the Animal

Ben Nesnes reportedly released additional material in which he maintained that he did not kill the dog. According to multiple reports, he claimed the animal had already died after being struck by a vehicle and that he merely found the carcass.

Whether that explanation affects the legal case remains unclear. Authorities are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the video, while prosecutors pursue charges connected to the incident. The case has become one of Morocco's most talked-about social media controversies in recent months.