US alt-pop singer Oliver Tree was among six people killed in a mid-air helicopter collision in Brazil on 14 June, according to a police source, in a tragedy that has shocked fans and prompted urgent questions about the aircraft involved and how the crash unfolded over Rio de Janeiro.

The incident occurred in the western suburb of Recreio dos Bandeirantes, where two helicopters collided mid-air before crashing into the car park of an electric vehicle dealership. The impact triggered a large fire that engulfed around 20 cars, according to firefighters at the scene.

A police source told AFP that Oliver Tree was listed on the manifest of one of the aircraft, which was carrying five people in total. Authorities have not yet formally confirmed the identities of the victims, citing the severity of the burns sustained in the fire.

The second helicopter involved was carrying only a pilot. There were no survivors from either aircraft.

What Type of Helicopter Was Oliver Tree Riding?

Authorities have not yet officially released the exact make or model of the helicopter involved in the Brazil helicopter crash. Investigators have said formal identification remains ongoing due to the severe damage caused by the mid-air collision and post-crash fire.

However, early unconfirmed reports circulating in aviation and local media indicate the aircraft involved may have been a Bell 206B and a Eurocopter AS350. These details have not been independently verified by major international outlets or formally confirmed by Brazilian authorities at this stage of the investigation.

What has been confirmed is that one helicopter was carrying five passengers, including Oliver Tree, a Brazilian music producer, an Argentine video director, and Argentine YouTuber Gaspar Prim, known online as Gaspi.

Fire officials said the wreckage was spread across a wide area, with parts of both helicopters scattered hundreds of metres from the main crash sites. The severe fragmentation has made it more difficult for investigators to immediately establish technical details such as aircraft type, maintenance history, and operational purpose.

Sequence of Events and Explosion Impact

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The mid-air collision occurred in the morning hours of 14 June, before both helicopters plunged into a densely built urban area. One aircraft came down directly in the car park of an electric vehicle dealership, sparking an intense blaze that rapidly spread across multiple parked cars.

Firefighters said the fire was particularly difficult to control due to the presence of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, which can intensify heat and release toxic gases when ignited.

A fire service spokesman said debris from the helicopters was found scattered across a large radius, complicating early reconstruction efforts. Investigators are now analysing available footage, flight data and physical evidence to determine how the aircraft came into contact mid-air.

Eyewitness Accounts of the Brazil Helicopter Collision

Witnesses in the area described a sudden explosion followed by debris falling from the sky. A Burger King employee working nearby said he heard a loud blast that shook the building.

The employee said he saw helicopter fragments 'flying in all directions' immediately after the impact. Emergency services were quickly deployed, but both aircraft were already engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

Officials have not ruled out mechanical failure, pilot error or environmental factors, but stressed that it is too early in the investigation to draw conclusions.

Victims Onboard and Passengers Confirmed

The helicopter carrying Oliver Tree had five people on board, including entertainment industry figures and content creators travelling in Brazil. The second helicopter involved had a single pilot.

Among those confirmed on the passenger list were a Brazilian music producer, an Argentine video director and Argentine YouTuber Gaspar Prim. Authorities say formal identification is still pending due to the condition of the remains.