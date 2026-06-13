Shakira's record‑breaking return to the World Cup stage in Mexico City on Thursday 11 June was swiftly overshadowed online, as fans began circulating Shakira 'double body' rumours and accusing organisers of using a body double during the 2026 tournament's opening ceremony. The claims surfaced within hours of the 49‑year‑old star's headline performance at the Estadio Azteca, where she premiered Dai Dai, an official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Shakira's appearance was a historic one. The Colombian singer has spent nearly 20 years entwined with football's biggest stage and has now become the first and only artist to perform at four different FIFA World Cups. Her latest turn placed her once again at the centre of an opening spectacle designed to be remembered long after the final whistle.

Shakira Double Body Talk Erupts After Dazzling Azteca Show

On Thursday night, the Estadio Azteca was packed with more than 80,000 fans as Shakira strode onto the pitch in a bold yellow outfit and futuristic sunglasses. Backed by a large troupe of dancers and framed by a huge golden World Cup trophy structure rising from the centre of the field, she delivered the first live performance of Dai Dai, a pop‑reggaeton‑Afrobeats hybrid billed as one of the tournament's anthems.

Nigerian star Burna Boy joined her on stage, and the pair rounded off the set with a crowd‑pleasing chant of 'Dale, allez, let's go!'. Applause inside the stadium was reported as thunderous. On television, it landed less cleanly. Viewers complained about sound issues on the broadcast, while American audiences on Fox Sports were left annoyed when the network cut away to studio pundits instead of showing the set live.

Into that frustration stepped a familiar World Cup side‑show: conspiracy. Clips of the performance began circulating on social media with captions suggesting Shakira had been 'substituted by a body double' at some point during the show.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. The 'double body' narrative rests entirely on viewer interpretation of grainy footage rather than any hard evidence.

🚨 POLÉMICA EN REDES 🚨



La presentación del Mundial volvió a encender el debate en redes sociales luego de que cientos de usuarios aseguraran que la mujer que apareció durante el evento no sería la artista original, sino una presunta doble.



Las imágenes se han viralizado… pic.twitter.com/iXm29bRIUj — NotiCali (@NotiCaliOficial) June 12, 2026

Still, that did not stop people piling in. One user claimed: 'That's not Shakira. Watch how she messes up the step when she sings Dai Dai... That's a double.' Another insisted the woman on stage 'doesn't move her hips like Shakira'. A third said simply: 'It isn't her, nor her energy.'

In other words, a superstar missing a beat was, in some corners of the internet, enough to suggest a swap.

Read more Pundits Make Their 2026 FIFA World Cup Predictions, Who Do You Think Will Be Lifting the Trophy in New York? Pundits Make Their 2026 FIFA World Cup Predictions, Who Do You Think Will Be Lifting the Trophy in New York?

Fans Push Back On Shakira Double Body Rumours

Plenty of fans were having none of it. Replies challenging the theory noted how impractical it would be to rehearse a stadium‑scale show only to send in a stand‑in.

'Hahaha, of course. Days and days rehearsing just to send in a body double,' one supporter wrote, adding that 'she's Shakira and she looks spectacular, and like anyone, she gets nervous and flubbed a step.'

Another took aim at the ageism lurking in some of the criticism: 'It's her, we just have to start admitting that she's no longer the same performer and doesn't look the same anymore.'

A third commenter tried to bring the discussion back to reality by pointing out physical details on screen, asking drily: 'A lookalike with the same scar on his forehead?'

As with so many viral rumours, the argument was less about the plausibility of the theory and more about what people wanted to see. For some, a slightly different energy level or a missed move became proof of fakery. For others, it was just a 49‑year‑old artist pushing through a live broadcast in front of tens of thousands of people and millions at home.

Shakira herself has not publicly addressed the 'double body' chatter, according to the reporting. Nor have FIFA or broadcasters commented on the claim. The whole thing exists, for now, in that odd online limbo where joke, suspicion and genuine belief blur together.

A World Cup Fixture Facing A New Kind Of Scrutiny

The reaction says as much about Shakira's World Cup legacy as it does about online fandom. Her association with the tournament stretches back to Germany 2006, when she performed a Bamboo version of Hips Don't Lie with Wyclef Jean at the closing ceremony.

In South Africa in 2010, she wrote and performed Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), which coverage has repeatedly described as one of the most iconic and best-selling World Cup songs ever. She returned in Brazil in 2014 to close the tournament at the Maracanã with La La La (Brazil 2014).

@sonymusiclatin A soundtrack to football across generations ⚽️ From “Waka Waka” to “Dai Dai”, @Shakira’s World Cup legacy continues. ♬ original sound - Sony Music Latin

Her role in 2026 goes beyond singing. Shakira has also joined FIFA's Global Citizen Education Fund advisory board, which is focused on expanding access to education and sport worldwide.

That is why the idea of a Shakira 'double body' has landed so strangely. It cuts against the mythology she has spent years building, from the 'Hips Don't Lie' image to the sense that what fans see on stage is the real thing, not a stand-in.

Whether the rumour fades as football takes over or lingers as another odd World Cup footnote, it has already done one thing. It has turned a career-defining moment for Shakira into another reminder of how quickly a few seconds of live TV can be doubted, dissected and made stranger than the show itself.