Private theological papers written by Sir Isaac Newton reveal that the celebrated English mathematician calculated that the prophetic timeline of the Bible pointed to no apocalyptic transition earlier than the year 2060.

The archival writings, drafted in England during the early eighteenth century, demonstrate how the pioneer of modern physics turned to biblical scripture to anticipate a prophetic and political transformation alongside the eventual restoration of divine order.

These handwritten documents, originally preserved for generations in the Portsmouth collection before being acquired and transferred to the National Library of Israel in 1969, were displayed publicly at Jerusalem's Hebrew University in 2007.

Biblical Texts and the Secret Timeline of Sir Isaac Newton

Widely regarded as one of the most influential scientific minds in history, the scholar established the foundational laws of motion and universal gravitation in his groundbreaking 1687 treatise, Philosophiae Naturalis Principia Mathematica.

While popular history remembers him observing an apple fall from a tree, his private study was dominated by decades of intense theological examination and scriptural research.

Newton drew upon the prophetic time periods in the Book of Daniel, specifically the reference to 'a time, times, and half a time', which historicist scholars interpreted as 1,260 prophetic years commencing from the foundation of the Holy Roman Empire in AD 800.

This calculation pointed directly to the Mid-twenty-first century, revealing a deeply spiritual dimension to a thinker commonly perceived as a purely secular rationalist.

In his 1704 correspondence, the physicist explained that his timeline was intended to bring calm to religious debates rather than incite mass hysteria. He wrote that the world may end later, but he saw no reason for its ending sooner.

He explicitly stated that he mentioned this date not to assert when the time of the end shall be, but to put a stop to the rash conjectures of individuals making unfounded and premature predictions.

Prophetic Warnings Inside the Archive

Unchecked forecasting, the mathematician cautioned in his private notes, risked bringing sacred prophecies into direct discredit whenever premature predictions inevitably failed to materialise. Beyond his mathematical chronologies, the surviving papers clearly outline what he anticipated during this closing chapter of human history.

His letters described the ultimate upheaval as an era that would usher in the ruin of the wicked nations, the end of weeping and of all troubles, the return of the Jews from captivity, and the establishment of a flourishing and everlasting kingdom.

Curators examining the papers observed that these documents show a scientist guided by religious fervour and a desire to see divine actions in the physical world.

In 1704, Sir Isaac Newton predicted that the world would end in 2060. pic.twitter.com/yg5LckkcIx — Physics In History (@PhysInHistory) July 20, 2024

Comparing Ancient Prophecies

The English astronomer was certainly not alone in attempting to determine a definitive mathematical timeline for global transformation. Newton's millenarian calculations share thematic similarities with other cyclical interpretations of history across different cultures.

For instance, in the 2016 documentary Decoding Baqtun, Mayan ceremonial priest Don Carlos Barrios offered an interpretation of the Mayan calendar, suggesting that historical cycles of thirteen correspond to fundamental elemental shifts.

He noted that humanity endured environmental complications between 2012 and 2016, suggesting that stability would face renewed pressure from 2026 onwards. Within twenty-six years, he maintained, humanity might establish a special connection if society survives and stabilises.

Whether examined through eighteenth-century Newtonian calculations or ancient Mesoamerican timekeeping, human interest in apocalyptic timelines reflects an enduring effort to find mathematical structure in an uncertain future.

By anchoring his mathematical framework to the Book of Daniel, the pioneer of modern science calculated that global renewal and the end of wickedness would arrive no earlier than the year 2060, leaving modern historians and digital algorithms fascinated by his meticulous foresight.