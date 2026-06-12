Phil Mickelson has found himself at the centre of fresh scrutiny after reportedly being barred from the California golf club he frequented for decades.

Beyond his legendary career, vast fortune and long-standing family life, the six-time major winner is facing renewed attention following an abrupt mid-round exit from his longtime home club. As details continue to emerge about what allegedly transpired, the incident has turned a quiet break from professional competition into a major talking point.

As a prominent figure in professional golf and a San Diego native, Mickelson has deep roots in the local community. Yet the veteran player has reportedly been barred from a facility he frequented for decades after serious allegations were brought to light.

Allegations Behind His Club Exit

According to several sources who spoke to Golf Digest, Mickelson is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club near San Diego. The venue cut ties with the six-time major champion after a female staff member came forward alleging he made inappropriate contact with her before a round earlier this spring.

Out of respect for her privacy, Golf Digest is keeping the employee's name confidential after confirming her identity, noting that she chose not to be interviewed for the report. Mickelson had already taken a break from the sport in February to deal with an undisclosed family illness.

Though he did not personally respond to requests for comment on the allegations, a representative for the golfer shared the following statement: 'Any misunderstanding has been cleared up. Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.'

According to several insiders, Mickelson approached the female employee in the main clubhouse, where he allegedly made unwelcome and inappropriate physical advances. When she rejected him, he headed out to play his round while she reported the incident to her managers.

The club reportedly acted swiftly, launching an immediate internal review before tracking Mickelson down during his round to confront him on the course.

Immediately following the confrontation, management allegedly instructed the golfer to leave the facility, forcing him to abandon his round and head home early.

'Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action,' a representative for The Farms told Golf Digest. 'This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.'

'The Farms conducts thorough reviews of all reported matters according to California Law and takes appropriate action when warranted, consistent with our commitment to integrity, excellence and accountability. To protect the safety and privacy of our staff and members, we are unable to speak further on this matter. We appreciate your understanding,' a representative for The Farms told Golf Digest.

Several insiders at the facility have since verified that the unnamed individual referenced by the club is indeed Mickelson.

Phil Mickelson Net Worth

While the fallout from the clubhouse incident continues to make headlines, it stands in sharp contrast to the stable personal life and enormous financial success the golfing icon has built away from the fairway.

Read more What Did Phil Mickelson Do? Inside the Incident That Saw the Golf Icon Thrown Out of His Longtime Club What Did Phil Mickelson Do? Inside the Incident That Saw the Golf Icon Thrown Out of His Longtime Club

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mickelson has an estimated net worth of $300 million (£223.64 million), placing him among an elite group of golfers to have won three of the sport's four major championships. The American professional golfer's career earnings have exceeded $800 million (£596.37 million), with his annual income at times reaching between $80 million (£59.64 million) and $100 million (£74.55 million).

While his yearly earnings peaked at between $80 million and $100 million, more recent estimates place his annual income at around $40 million (£29.82 million) to $50 million (£37.27 million), with sponsorship deals accounting for the bulk of his revenue. To date, his tournament prize money alone has surpassed $100 million (£74.55 million), a milestone achieved only by Tiger Woods.

Early Life and Background

Born in San Diego, California, on 16 June 1970, Mickelson split his childhood between his hometown and Scottsdale, Arizona.

He discovered golf through his father, Philip — a commercial airline pilot and former naval aviator — and developed his trademark left-handed swing by mirroring his father's right-handed movements. Despite being naturally right-handed in almost every other aspect of daily life, Mickelson retained the distinctive swing throughout his development and into his professional career after graduating from the University of San Diego High School in 1988.

Family Life and Marriage to Wife Amy

Mickelson and his wife Amy married in 1996. During their marriage, they welcomed three children: Amanda Brynn in June 1999, Sophia Isabel in October 2001 and Evan Samuel in March 2003.