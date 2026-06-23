A longtime UFO sceptic who once made a public $1,000 (£790) bet that alien disclosure would 'never happen' has now taken a seat on a new UAP advisory council, sparking fresh debate over whether a critic can objectively investigate a phenomenon he has spent years questioning.

Michael Shermer, founder of The Skeptics Society and Skeptic magazine, has been named to the newly formed UAP Science Advisory Council, a group focused on examining unidentified anomalous phenomena and helping guide future research.

The appointment has attracted attention because Shermer has openly questioned claims about UFO encounters, government secrecy and alleged evidence of non-human technology. Supporters say his presence could bring necessary scientific scrutiny, while critics argue his previous statements may affect public confidence in the council's neutrality.

Shermer's Past UFO Comments

Shermer has built his career around examining extraordinary claims through a sceptical lens. Over the years, he has repeatedly argued that many UFO sightings have conventional explanations and has called for stronger evidence before accepting extraordinary conclusions.

One of the most widely discussed examples is his standing wager that alien disclosure will not happen in the years ahead. The bet, valued at $1,000 (£790), predicts that official confirmation of extraterrestrial contact will not occur by 2030 or beyond.

I’ve got $1000 bet that it’s not coming in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029 or 2030…or ever because space aliens have not come to Earth. But I’m happy to be proven wrong. https://t.co/u5Ol7Gej1K — Michael Shermer (@michaelshermer) December 28, 2025

Critics argue that such a position creates a potential conflict, given that the advisory council exists to investigate a subject where new evidence could challenge existing assumptions.

Shermer has also previously criticised several high-profile UAP witnesses, including former intelligence official David Grusch, who claimed the US government possesses information linked to alleged crash-retrieval programmes. Shermer has questioned whether those claims are supported by publicly available evidence.

A few thoughts I offered to a journalist today on why journalists are so soft on UAPers/UFOlogists:



In my review of The Age of Disclosure I include two quotes from Pentagon officials (included in the film), stating that Lue Elizondo never worked on their UAP program AATIP. Why… pic.twitter.com/Oig9MWRKQC — Michael Shermer (@michaelshermer) December 2, 2025

Advisory Council Talks About Skeptic Role

The new UAP Science Advisory Council includes scientists and researchers seeking a more structured approach to studying unexplained aerial reports. The group is associated with Avi Loeb and his Galileo Project, which searches for potential signs of extraterrestrial technology.

Supporters of Shermer's inclusion argue that a strong sceptical voice is essential for any serious scientific investigation. They contend that a panel composed solely of people inclined towards extraordinary explanations could overlook more conventional possibilities.

Investigative journalist Ross Coulthart said having a sceptic on the panel could be valuable, but questioned whether Shermer's approach is one of open-minded scepticism or outright dismissal.

'Scepticism is good. We need scepticism. It is important that we're sceptical,' Coulthart said, while adding that the distinction between a sceptic and a debunker is important.

.@StephenM - Michael Shermer, the founder of Skeptics Society, is the wrong choice for the new UAP Science Advisory Council on disclosure, and his seat deserves a second look. We say that with real respect for Avi Loeb and the council's mission - which is exactly why this… pic.twitter.com/BRtaOsRoJG — The Good Trouble Show with Matt Ford (@GoodTroubleShow) June 15, 2026

Shermer Says Better Evidence Is the Answer

Shermer has defended his position by arguing that the UAP debate requires reliable data rather than stories, videos lacking context, or witness testimony alone.

He has suggested that many sightings can likely be explained by ordinary events, leaving only a smaller number of unexplained cases that warrant deeper investigation.

'Let's get to the bottom of this,' Shermer said while discussing the topic, arguing that researchers need detailed information that can be properly analysed.

He has also stated that life elsewhere in the universe is possible, but remains doubtful that extraterrestrial visitors have reached Earth due to the immense distances involved in interstellar travel.

His position is that the subject should be approached scientifically, with evidence guiding conclusions rather than assumptions determining them in advance.

New Panel Hopes to Change UAP Research

The creation of the advisory council comes as interest in UAP investigations continues to grow among government officials, scientists and the public.

Recent years have seen increased attention following the release of military videos showing unexplained objects, although officials have not confirmed that any involve extraterrestrial technology.

Supporters of the council believe bringing together researchers with differing viewpoints could improve the quality of investigations. They argue that both sceptics and believers have a role to play in separating genuine mysteries from misidentified events.

For others, however, Shermer's history of rejecting UFO claims raises questions about whether he can evaluate new evidence without an existing conclusion already in mind.